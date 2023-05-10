Kimora Lee Simmons Jokes She Was 'Magic Miked' by Usher During Viral Las Vegas Show (Exclusive)

At an intimate brunch hosted by Simmons on Tuesday to support Smile Train, the model and entrepreneur talked about her steamy stage appearance in Sin City

By
and
Published on May 10, 2023
Kimora Lee Simmons Chanel show
Kimora Lee Simmons. Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Kimora Lee Simmons is reliving her "Magic Mike" moment with Usher.

Speaking at a Tuesday brunch in support of Smile Train, a nonprofit that provides cleft palate treatments for kids worldwide, Simmons revealed what it was like to be picked out by the "U Got It Bad" singer for the viral concert moment.

"I keep telling people I got Magic Miked," Simmons, 48, jokes to PEOPLE in reference to the Channing Tatum male stripper movie franchise. "I said I got Magic MIked by Usher!"

The viral moment happened when Simmons paid a visit to Usher's My Way residency in Las Vegas late last month, 25 years after appearing in his "Nice & Slow" music video.

"I think I was shocked and [I'm] obviously such a fan and so many people love him. He's the coolest," the model and entrepreneur tells PEOPLE. "I've known him obviously for a very, very, very, very long time. Um, you know, and I admire him and his hard work and everything he does."

"It was just fun to reconnect and kind of have that moment," adds Simmons. "I was in shock — I don't know how many women have said like, 'I wish that was me, move over. I wish that was me.' And I was like, 'Okay, we're dealing with the sex symbol. I got it.'"

In clips from the night posted by Simmons' friend Kim Kardashian, Usher, 44, surprised the model and philanthropist with an intimate performance of his latest single "Glu," and even fed her a chocolate-dipped strawberry for added effect.

Usher improvised some lyrics from his new single at the same time, singing "I want to feed it to you right now" as he grabbed her hand and held the fruit.

"We had a TIME LAAST NITE," Simmons captioned one of the reposted clips on her own Instagram Story.

usher and kimora lee simmons;
Usher and Kimora Lee Simmons. Kim Kardashian/instagram

Usher has previously spoken about having fun with his Las Vegas shows and his desire to please his female fans.

"I really wanted to give women something to look forward to, something to come here to Las Vegas with their friends for," he told GQ of the show. "They've been saving up all year and were able to manage to get away from their kids or get away from their problems."

Other videos from the night show Simmons, Kardashian, 42, and Kim's sister Khloé jamming out to a few other hits like 2004's "My Boo" and even "Confessions Part II," as L.A. Reid joined in on the fun.

Turning more serious on Tuesday, Simmons also discussed the important cause she was highlighting.

"'How can I give back?' is the most important thing for me. It's what interests me," she tells PEOPLE. "So I'm very genuine and very interested, very authentic about this cause and this group. They're legit and have saved a lot of babies."

