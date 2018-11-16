Kim Porter’s Ex, and Biological Father of Her Eldest Son, Posts Touching Throwback Tribute

Al B. Sure still holds a special place in his heart for Kim Porter.

On Friday, one day after Porter was found dead in her home, Sure — who was in a relationship with the late model and actress before she began dating Sean “Diddy” Combs — shared a sweet black-and-white throwback shot in tribute of her passing.

In the image, the pair sat close together with their foreheads touching.

Captioning the image with a broken heart emoji, the music producer added the touching hashtag, “ForeverMyLady.”

Sure is the biological father of Porter’s son Quincy Brown, 27, whom Combs went on to take a hands-on role in raising.

On Thursday, Porter was found dead in her home. She was 47. “Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time,” a rep for Combs told PEOPLE.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Porter’s death in a statement explaining that authorities responded to a death investigation at 11:40 a.m. in Toluca Lake, California, where they found a female unresponsive at the residence.

Porter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is undetermined at this time. According to an emergency dispatch call posted by TMZ, the 911 call came in as a cardiac arrest. While it’s not yet clear what caused Porter’s death, a source told the outlet she had been suffering from pneumonia for weeks.

In addition to Brown, Porter and Diddy shared son Christian Casey Combs, 20, and twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James Combs, 11.

While Combs has yet to publicly comment on Parker’s passing, the music mogul is heartbroken over her death.

“Diddy is devastated and shocked. He and Kim were still very close friends and co-parents even though their romantic relationship didn’t work,” a source told PEOPLE.

“They were still a family,” the source added.