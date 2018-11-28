From Sean “Diddy” Combs to Beyoncé, celebrities have flooded social media with tributes dedicated to Kim Porter following her sudden death on Nov. 15 at the age of 47.

On Wednesday, the model’s 27-year-old son, Quincy Brown, thanked family and friends for their support by posting a photo to his Instagram account that shows him standing in between his father, producer Al B. Sure!, and Porter’s ex-boyfriend Combs, who helped raise him, at his mother’s funeral held last Saturday in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“To my family, friends, Qrew, entertainment colleagues and all of my family’s supporters… Thank you for your endless love, condolences, best wishes and positive energy through the toughest heartbreak I will ever encounter. Please know that your wishes of strength have united us as a family closer than ever. Heaven has gained a special angel to look over ALL of us. From the bottom of my heart….Thank Y’all ♥️Quincy,” Brown captioned the pic.

At Porter’s elaborate funeral, which was held in Columbus’ Cascade Hills Church, Combs, 49, made a promise during his touching eulogy to always be there for Brown and his other children: Christian, 20, twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James, 11 (his kids with Porter), and Justin, 24, and Chance, 12 (Combs’ children with exes Misa Hylton-Brim and Sarah Chapman, respectively).

“I just want to say to my kids, Justin, Christian, D’Lila, Jessie, Chance and the other man in the house, Quincy: Your mother instilled in me this, and I pledge in front of everybody right now that I will always be there for you,” Combs said in an audio recording of the eulogy obtained by TMZ. “I will always take care of you.”

Combs added, “To the girls especially, we about to enter some different type of times. I want you to be able to talk to me about everything, and I mean everything, and I mean everything.”

Kim Porter, Sean "Diddy" Combs and their children Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Combs then went on to say that Porter will always be “irreplaceable” to him.

“Kim, we gonna miss you so much,” Combs said. “But I ain’t gonna miss you too much because I’m not gonna let your voice inside of me stop talking. I know you like to talk to me a lot once you get on those rants, and I just want you to know I’m gonna be listening.”

RELATED: Diddy’s Powerful Eulogy to ‘Irreplaceable’ Kim Porter Includes Touching ‘Pledge’ to Their Children

The couple began dating in the ’90s and had their children throughout their on-and-off-again relationship.

Combs and Porter broke up in 1999 and battled in court over child support for Christian; Combs also dated Jennifer Lopez for two years before he and Porter reconciled in 2003. They split for the final time in 2007.

Kim Porter and Sean "Diddy" Combs Chris Polk/FilmMagic

In 2017, Combs told PEOPLE that his children are all “really kind, great people.”

“They got a lot of love in their heart,” he said. “I’m the luckiest man in the world.”

The never-married Combs gave his children’s mothers most of the credit, though. “I’ve been truly blessed to have some great, incredible relationships that have afforded me these children by these very strong, intelligent, beautiful black women,” he said of his exes. “The mothers of my children [are] my best friends. My hat goes off to them.”

Quincy Brown and Kim Porter Martin Schalk/Getty

Brown previously paid tribute to his mother just days after her death by sharing a sweet throwback photo to Instagram that shows him, Porter and twin sisters D’Lila Star and Jessie James sharing a warm embrace.

“I am broken…& the only thing that makes sense right now is that you were way too good for this silly world we live in,” Brown wrote in a caption that accompanied the image posted on Nov. 18. “I love you so much MOMMY. Please give Mee-Maw the biggest hug and kiss for me.”

Brown’s stepbrother Justin posted his own throwback tribute on Nov. 18 as well.

“This can’t be real I keep waking up hoping this is all a bad dream.. I just don’t understand,” he wrote. “The other day we were all together dancing & celebrating! My second mother, thank you for loving & accepting me as one of your own I will forever cherish all the special moments and talks we had together please stay close with us and let us hear your voice to guide us.”

In a display of blended family unity, he signed off by shouting out his siblings. “@quincy @kingcombs Jessie & D’Lila I got yall forever!”

On Nov. 15, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Porter’s death in a statement explaining that officers responded to a death investigation at 11:40 a.m. in Toluca Lake, California, where they found a female unresponsive at the residence.

Porter was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED VIDEO: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Lays Ex-Girlfriend Kim Porter to Rest in Her Georgia Hometown

The cause of death is undetermined at this time. According to an emergency dispatch call posted by TMZ, the call came in as a cardiac arrest. While it’s not yet clear what caused Porter’s death, a source told the outlet she had been suffering from pneumonia for weeks.

Kim Porter Abel Fermin/REX/Shutterstock

In a statement released to the Associated Press on Friday, Porter’s family remembered her as “a loving mother and devoted friend.”

“God broke the mold when he made Kim, there was truly no other woman like her. Although her time here on earth was far too short, she lived a life full of purpose and meaning. She was a loving mother and devoted friend. She was the epitome of kindness and grace. There wasn’t a person she met [whose] soul she did not touch. Kim was the type of woman who changed lives for the better,” the Porter, Goodwin and Combs families said. “She will be forever remembered and missed by so many. As her family, we promise to honor her every day of our lives. We love you always.”