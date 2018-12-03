Kim Porter's Son Quincy Shares Sweet Photo After Her Death: 'I Miss You ... So Much Mommy'

Quincy Brown is missing his mom.

The actor, 27, paid tribute to his late mother, Kim Porter, in a new Instagram post on Sunday, sharing a smiling selfie of the pair.

“You showed me how to simply live life and be happy no matter the circumstances. So that’s exactly what I’m doing. I miss you & love you so much mommy,” wrote Brown to Porter, who died suddenly on Nov. 15 at the age of 47.

Brown is Porter’s son from her relationship with Al B. Sure!, but he was raised by the model’s former love, Sean “Diddy” Combs, 49. Combs and Porter also shared three other children: son Christian, 20, and 11-year-old twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James.

Brown previously paid tribute to his mother just days after her death by sharing a sweet throwback photo to Instagram that shows him, Porter and the twins sharing a warm embrace.

“I am broken…& the only thing that makes sense right now is that you were way too good for this silly world we live in,” Brown wrote on Nov. 18. “I love you so much MOMMY. Please give Mee-Maw the biggest hug and kiss for me.”

At Porter’s elaborate funeral, which was held at Cascade Hills Church in Columbus, Georgia, Combs made a promise during his touching eulogy to always be there for Brown and his other children.

“Some people in your life that’s gonna be irreplaceable,” Combs said during the eulogy, in audio obtained by TMZ. “Kim, we gonna miss you so much. But I ain’t gonna miss you too much because I’m not gonna let your voice inside of me stop talking. I know you like to talk to me a lot once you get on those rants, and I just want you to know I’m gonna be listening.”

Quincy Brown and mother Kim Porter in 2012 Martin Schalk/Getty

On Nov. 15, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Porter’s death in a statement explaining that officers responded to a death investigation at 11:40 a.m. in Toluca Lake, California, where they found a female unresponsive at the residence.

Porter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kim Porter (second from left) with Sean "Diddy" Combs (second from right) and family in October Charley Gallay/Getty Images

The cause of death remains undetermined at this time. According to an emergency dispatch call previously released by TMZ, the call came in as a cardiac arrest. While it’s not yet clear what caused Porter’s death, a source told the outlet she had been suffering from pneumonia for weeks.