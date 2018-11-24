Sean 'Diddy' Combs Lays Ex-Girlfriend Kim Porter to Rest in Her Georgia Hometown

Kim Porter’s family and friends, including ex-boyfriend and father of her children Sean “Diddy” Combs, bid farewell to her in an elaborate funeral held in her Georgia hometown on Saturday, just a little more than a week after her death.

Combs, 49, was spotted arriving at the funeral, as were guests Kimora Lee Simmons and actress Tichina Arnold.

Combs arranged for Porter’s casket to travel in a carriage pulled by horses during the public funeral, which was held at Columbus’ Cascade Hills Church. Acclaimed pastor T.D. Jakes officiated the service.

There was a public viewing held at the Charles E. Huff International Funeral Home before the funeral commenced on Saturday, as well as a viewing on Friday.

Kimora Lee Simmons arrives at Kim Porter's funeral London Entertainment/Marlon Stewart/ SplashNews.com

Tichina Arnold London Entertainment/ Marlon Stewart/ SplashNews.com

Shortly before Porter’s funeral began on Saturday, Combs honored his ex-girlfriend with an emotional note.

“Today we lay to rest our ANGEL,” he wrote on Twitter alongside an image of Porter.

“Her spirit lives on with us FOREVER!!! We thank you all for your prayers and support. You have no idea how much it means to us. We thank GOD for all of you,” he added.

In a statement released to the Associated Press on Friday, Porter’s family remembered her as “a loving mother and devoted friend.”

“God broke the mold when he made Kim, there was truly no other woman like her. Although her time here on earth was far too short, she lived a life full of purpose and meaning. She was a loving mother and devoted friend. She was the epitome of kindness and grace. There wasn’t a person she met [whose] soul she did not touch. Kim was the type of woman who changed lives for the better,” the Porter, Goodwin and Combs families said. “She will be forever remembered and missed by so many. As her family, we promise to honor her every day of our lives. We love you always.”

London Entertainment/ Marlon Stewart/ SplashNews.com

Insiders previously told PEOPLE that Combs, 49, held a memorial for Porter on Nov. 18 at his home in Bel Air, California. Among the 100 guests present were Kim Kardashian, Mary J. Blige, French Montana and Kourtney Kardashian.

“He is very involved in making arrangements for Kim,” the insider continued. “He wants it all to be very special.”

Kim Porter and Sean "Diddy" Combs Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Porter was found dead in her home on Nov. 15 at the age of 47. As of Monday, her cause of death remained unknown following the completion of an autopsy.

On Nov. 15, officers were alerted after a woman was found unresponsive in Toluca Lake, California. She was declared dead at 11:40 a.m. local time. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Porter’s death in a statement.

According to an emergency dispatch call posted by TMZ, the call came in as a cardiac arrest. While it’s still not clear what caused Porter’s death, a source told the outlet she had been suffering from pneumonia for weeks.

A rep for Combs confirmed Porter’s death to PEOPLE at the time, saying, “Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time.”

Combs broke his silence on Nov. 17, writing on Instagram, “For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t.”

“I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship,” he added. “We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S—!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love.” He later posted a slideshow of pictures of time he spent with Porter and their brood. “I’ll raise our family just like you taught me to. Love you forever!!!!” he said. “I CANT BELIEVE THIS S—!!!!!! F—!!!!!! Smfh.” Kim Porter and Sean "Diddy" Combs with their children Charley Gallay/Getty Images

The day after Porter’s death, a source told PEOPLE: “Diddy is devastated and shocked. He and Kim were still very close friends and co-parents even though their romantic relationship didn’t work. They were still a family.”

Another source close to Combs said that he is “is very much struggling.”

“This is the most awful, sad and unreal situation for him. It’s a nightmare,” the source continued. “He isn’t sleeping. He always had a very special relationship with Kim. Despite not being together romantically, he loved Kim. It was really true love and he is hurting badly right now.”

The couple, who began dating in the ’90s, had three children together throughout their on-and-off-again relationship: son Christian, 20, and 11-year-old twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James. Additionally, Combs raised Porter’s eldest child Quincy, 27, and considers him a son.

Sean "Diddy" Combs, Kim Porter and family Sean Combs Instagram

Porter and Combs broke up in 1999 and battled in court over child support for Christian; Combs also dated Jennifer Lopez for two years before he and Porter reconciled in 2003. They split for the final time in 2007.