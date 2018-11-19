Kim Porter's Son Remembers Mom with Touching Post: 'You Were Way Too Good for This Silly World'

Friends and celebrities have flocked to social media to share their memories of Kim Porter following her sudden death last Thursday, but now she’s being honored by those who loved her the most — her children.

On Sunday, Quincy Brown, Porter’s son from her relationship with Al B. Sure!, posted a throwback photo on his social media account. The sweet pic shows Porter, Brown and twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James — whom Porter raised with Sean “Diddy” Combs — sharing a warm embrace.

“I am broken…& the only thing that makes sense right now is that you were way too good for this silly world we live in,” the 27-year-old wrote in a caption that accompanied the image. “I love you so much MOMMY. Please give Mee-Maw the biggest hug and kiss for me.” To punctuate the devastating message, he added a heartbreak emoji.

Brown’s half-brother Justin Dior Combs — Diddy’s child from his prior relationship with Misa Hylton Brim — posted his own throwback tribute on Sunday.

“This can’t be real I keep waking up hoping this is all a bad dream.. I just don’t understand,” he wrote. “The other day we were all together dancing & celebrating! My second mother, thank you for loving & accepting me as one of your own I will forever cherish all the special moments and talks we had together please stay close with us and let us hear your voice to guide us.

In a display of blended family unity, he signed off by shouting out his siblings. “@quincy @kingcombs Jessie & D’lilah I got yall forever!”

Porter, who dated Diddy for many years before their 2007 split, was found dead in her home on Thursday. She was 47.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Porter’s death in a statement explaining that officers responded to a death investigation at 11:40 a.m. in Toluca Lake, California, where they found a female unresponsive at the residence.

Porter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is undetermined at this time. According to an emergency dispatch call posted by TMZ, the call came in as a cardiac arrest. While it’s not yet clear what caused Porter’s death, a source told the outlet she had been suffering from pneumonia for weeks.

Though Diddy declined to comment publicly for several days following her death, an insider told PEOPLE that the 49-year-old hip-hop mogul was “devastated and shocked.”

“He and Kim were still very close friends and co-parents even though their romantic relationship didn’t work,” the source said.

On Sunday he broke his silence with a video of the former couple dancing and canoodling for the camera while the model was pregnant.

“For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t,” he said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship.”

“We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates,” he concluded. “WE WERE SOME OTHER S—!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love.”

On Sunday, Combs shared a peek at a private memorial he held for Porter.

In the Instagram story videos, Combs surveyed six glamorous photos of Porter set up on easels outside a home. On the ground, candles burned.

He added three more Instagram posts, including a slideshow of pictures of time he spent with Porter and their brood. “I’ll raise our family just like you taught me to. Love you forever!!!!” he said. “I CANT BELIEVE THIS S—!!!!!! F—!!!!!! Smfh.”

“Words can’t explain,” he captioned a stylish photo of Porter in a beaded gold dress. “FOREVER AND EVER AND EVER!!! Infinity and BEYOND!!!!”

Alongside a breezy snapshot of Porter grinning behind the wheel of a boat, Combs dropped five hearts.