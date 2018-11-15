Kim Porter Dead at 47: Everything to Know About the Model, Mom of Four & Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex

Though Kim Porter was known to many as the ex-girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs and the mother to his three children, she was also a successful model and actress.

On Thursday, Porter was found dead in her home. She was 47. “Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time,” a rep for Combs told PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that officers responded to a death investigation at 11:38 a.m. in Toluca Lake, California, where they found a female unresponsive at the residence. (They cannot currently confirm the name of the deceased.)

The cause of death is undetermined at this time. According to an emergency dispatch call posted by TMZ, the 911 call came in as a cardiac arrest. While it’s not yet clear what caused Parker’s death, a source told the outlet she had been suffering from pneumonia for weeks.

Here are 5 things to know about the late star.

1. Porter Had Four Children, One of Whom Combs Helped Raise

Kim Porter and Sean "Diddy" Combs Jss Images/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

In 1998, Combs and Porter welcomed their first child together — a son named Christian Casey Combs. Nine years later, Porter gave birth to twin girls, D’Lila Star and Jessie James Combs.

Porter is also mother to son Quincy Brown, 27, from a previous relationship with music producer Al B. Sure. When Quincy was only 3 years old, Combs was hands-on in raising him.

In 2017, Quincy told PEOPLE Combs is not only his dad but he is also “a friend, a teacher and a therapist.”

2. Porter and Combs Remained Close After Their Split

Kim Porter and Sean "Diddy" Combs Chris Polk/FilmMagic

After 10 years together, Porter and Combs called it quits in 2007.

“In ending this relationship, I made a decision that was in the best interest of myself, Sean and our family. I look forward to moving on with my life and my career, and wish him prosperity, health and happiness in life and in love. We will remain friends and committed parents to our children,” Porter said in a statement at the time.

That same year, Porter revealed to Essence magazine that their relationship turned sour after rumors surfaced that Combs fathered a child with another woman. In 2006, Combs welcomed daughter Chance with Sarah Chapman.

Porter and Combs were able to patch up their relationship and remain close for the sake of their children.

“I’ve been truly blessed to have some great, incredible relationships that have afforded me these children by these very strong, intelligent, beautiful black women,” he says of his exes. “The mothers of my children [are] my best friends. My hat goes off to them,” Combs previously told PEOPLE.

“We’re friends. I’m the person he can tell his innermost thoughts to and he’s that person for me. He still calls me every day and we talk,” Porter also told Essence.

Combs is also father to 24-year-old son Justin with ex-girlfriend Misa Hylton-Brim.

3. Her “Blended” Family with Combs

In 2017, Porter shared a sweet photo of herself with her twin daughters posing alongside Combs as well as his ex Chapman and their daughter Chance.

“Now we HERE, #BlendedFamily #cantstopwontstop,” Porter captioned the image.

RELATED: From Roy Clark to Aretha Franklin: Remembering the Stars We’ve Lost in 2018

4. Modeling Career

Kim Porter Chris Weeks/Getty Images

Porter was born in Columbus, Georgia, in 1971. Then 17 years later, in 1988, she moved to Atlanta to pursue a modeling career. She had appeared in fashion shows and on magazine covers, including Essence and Jet.

5. Her Acting Career

Porter also had small roles in television shows such as Law & Order, Wicked Wicked Games and VH1’s Single Ladies. In addition, she starred in The Brothers and Mama, I Want to Sing, according to her IMDb page.