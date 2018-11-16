Kim Porter Dead: Drake, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj & More Celebs Mourn the Model and Mother of Four

Many celebrities and famous friends are offering their condolences following the death of Kim Porter.

Porter, who dated Sean “Diddy” Combs for many years, was found dead in her home on Thursday. She was 47. Porter was a mother to four of their children: Christian Casey Combs, 20, D’Lila Star, 11, Jessie James Combs, 11, and Quincy Brown, 27.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Porter’s death in a statement, explaining that officers responded to a death investigation at 11:40 a.m. in Toluca Lake, California, where they found a female unresponsive at the residence.

Porter was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Sending peace and prayers to my brothers and to the big homie Puff. Love y’all and I am so sorry,” Drake captioned an Instagram photo, which shows Porter attending one of his concerts.

Nicki Minaj also reacted to Porter’s death, writing, “The most heartbreaking news. My condolences to your children, family & friends. Sending love to Puff as well, I can’t even imagine what you must be going through. Gone way too soon. Rest in Peace, Queen.”

Actress Viola Davis also sent her well wishes to Porter’s family. “RIP Kim Porter! My heart breaks for your beautiful children and family,” the Oscar winner wrote on Instagram.

“You are the true definition of being beautiful from the inside out,” Lala Anthony wrote alongside a photo of Porter. “I’m praying hard for your family and all of our friends… heartbroken. GOD BLESS YOU… Rest easy.”

Rihanna also shared a heartfelt tribute to Porter, posting a series of photos of her with her children.

“This is heavy,” Rihanna, 30, wrote. “Heartbroken about this man. We lost a real one today, beautiful inside and out. So many will be affected by this, some won’t even know why… but the whole world was graced by the vibrance in your spirit. My deepest condolences to the ones that were blessed enough to know, meet, and love her! Such a special soul man! This don’t even feel real! May God comfort and protect her children and loved ones! RIP.”

This is awful! Praying so hard for her children and her lover ones!! #RIPKimPorter sending so much love to her babies. My God! — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 15, 2018

Porter was also remembered for being a shoulder to lean on.

“I am in complete shock,” Keke Palmer captioned a slideshow of photos of herself with Porter. “I literally have no words. I am so disheartened by this news today and even more so because I have not seen you in a while.”

“We lived so close at one time that I would walk to your house in the afternoons and spend all day with you. Always leaving with a gift or something that you’d given me. We would laugh and talk and you would tell me everything I needed to learn, never holding back and always keeping it fun!” Palmer continued.

Yo man…. heart goes out to the family https://t.co/XXsO3W7Cag — Questlove (In E flat) (@questlove) November 15, 2018

“I enjoyed our talks and you opening your home to me, your cooking that you promised to teach me and I mourn at the reality that now you never will. You really meant a lot to me, you maybe didn’t know all I was going through but your companionship was very important in my life. I will always cherish those memories…. Rest in Peace,” Palmer concluded.

Usher, 50 Cent, Ludacris, Teyana Taylor, Gabrielle Union and Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes also expressed their sympathy.

“Whenever we linked up, believe me it was a turn up! I was on set today when I got the call and after that, I have been no good! Can’t believe I’m posting this saying goodbye Kim! My deepest condolence to the children and family of Kim’s! Fly baby girl and Rest in Peace,” Leakes, 50, wrote on Instagram.

Kim Porter with her daughters Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Kim Porter with Sean "Diddy" Combs and their children Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Porter’s cause of death is undetermined at this time. According to an emergency dispatch call posted by TMZ, the call came in as a cardiac arrest. While it’s not yet clear what caused Porter’s death, a source told the outlet she had been suffering from pneumonia for weeks.

“Diddy is devastated and shocked,” a source told PEOPLE. “He and Kim were still very close friends and co-parents even though their romantic relationship didn’t work.”

The source added, “They were still a family.”

Since their split in 2007, Combs and Porter have remained close friends and did their best to co-parent their children and maintain a blended family.

Combs is also parent to daughter Chance, 12, with Sarah Chapman and son Justin, 24, with ex-girlfriend Misa Hylton-Brim.