Kim Porter's Cause of Death Remains a Mystery as Her Death Certificate Is Released

Kim Porter‘s cause of death remains unknown.

PEOPLE confirms an autopsy for the ex-girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs was completed one day after she was found dead in her home. She was 47.

“On Nov. 16, an autopsy was performed on Porter. The cause of death was deferred pending additional tests. Porter’s body has since been released from our facility,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a statement on Monday.

Porter is scheduled to be buried in Columbus, Georgia, according to the death certificate obtained by The Blast on Monday.

On Nov. 15, officers were alerted after a woman was found unresponsive in Toluca Lake, California. She was declared dead at 11:40 a.m. local time. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Porter’s death in a statement.

Her health status was described as a cardiac arrest in an emergency dispatch call obtained by TMZ. A source told TMZ that she had been battling pneumonia.

Combs and Porter, who dated on and off from the ’90s through 2007, share a 20-year-old son Christian and 11-year-old twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James. Combs, who has two kids from other relationships, considers Porter’s 27-year-old son Quincy his own.

On Sunday afternoon, Combs held a memorial for his former girlfriend at his Bel-Air home. Among the 100 guests present were Pharrell Williams, Mary J. Blige, French Montana and Kourtney Kardashian.

“This is the most awful, sad and unreal situation for him. It’s a nightmare,” a source close to Combs told PEOPLE on Monday.

“He is very much struggling. He isn’t sleeping. He always had a very special relationship with Kim. Despite not being together romantically, he loved Kim. It was really true love and he is hurting badly right now,” the source said.

On the day of Porter’s death, an insider had told PEOPLE: “Diddy is devastated and shocked. He and Kim were still very close friends and co-parents even though their romantic relationship didn’t work.”

The insider added, “They were still a family.”