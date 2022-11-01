Kim Petras Says She and Sam Smith 'Cried' Together After Learning 'Unholy' Hit No. 1

"I feel like for something to go No.1, it's so much luck," Petras tells PEOPLE of the achievement

Sam Smith and Kim Petras during night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival
Kim Petras is opening up about how she learned "Unholy" had hit No.1.

The German-born singer, 30, revealed that she and Sam Smith, 30 were together in London the night they found out their collaboration had topped the U.S. chart.

"It was a super magical night, and we cried," she tells PEOPLE. "It was amazing. We spent it together that night, and I'll never forget it."

"Unholy" made history this month as it earned the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Smith becomes the first-ever openly non-binary solo artist to achieve the feat, while Petras becomes the first openly transgender solo artist to do so. Earning the No.1 spot has been "insane," Petras says.

"I'm from the middle of nowhere in Germany, and I came here eight years ago as a songwriter and didn't think I could be an artist," she adds.

Kim Petras (L) and Sam Smith attend the Harris Reed September 2022 Show during London Fashion Week September 2022
"It's been four years in the making with Sam," Petras continues. "We've been sending songs back and forth, and it's amazing. But still, I feel like for something to go number one, it's so much luck and just crazy stuff."

Petras added that she's "so grateful" to have this achievement under her belt after working "so hard to get to this point"

"To work on stuff for the last five years, and just [having] released so many songs [and] been independent," she reflected. "I'm grateful that people are recognizing I've worked really hard."

She added that Smith should have "five more" No.1 hits.

In an Instagram post celebrating the accomplishment, Petras wrote that she was "honored to be part of" Smith's first number one in the U.S., which she said he should have "500 of at this point."

Kim Petras during night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival
Waiting has been an unfortunate theme for Petras over the last two years. After signing with Amigo Records in 2021, an imprint of Republic Records owned by controversial producer Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwald — who holds writing and production credits on nearly every song Petras has released — she shared her excitement about releasing her first album with the label.

"I'm very excited because I've been an independent artist this whole time, so this is my first official debut album," she told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. "All those songs that I've done before this were just a warm-up."

Since making that announcement, she has faced numerous delays.

Recently, two rumored tracks from the album leaked online. "It's ok if u wanna listen to the leaks," she wrote in a series of now-deleted tweets. "I'm not getting to put out any music anyways I'm f---ed."

She continued: "I'm devastated idk how all of this happened and I just wanna quit."

