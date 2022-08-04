Kim Petras Says Her Album Release Is Stalled, Approves Fans Listening to Leaks: 'I Just Wanna Quit'

"I'm not getting to put out any music anyways I'm f—ed," Petras reportedly tweeted on Wednesday

Published on August 4, 2022 04:00 PM
Kim Petras
Kim Petras. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Kim Petras' once-upcoming album may no longer see the light of day.

In a series of tweets posted Wednesday, some of which have since been deleted, the 29-year-old pop star opened up about her long-awaited new album, which fans believe is called Problématique, addressed rumors that her label Amigo Records is stalling its release and gave her supporters the go-ahead to listen the project's recently leaked songs.

"It's ok if u wanna listen to the leaks," wrote Petras, per Billboard, referencing tracks that recently surfaced online — including the rumoredly titled "Je T'adore" and Paris Hilton collaboration "All She Wants."

"I'm not getting to put out any music anyways I'm f—ed," reportedly continued the "Heart to Break" singer, who's signed to Amigo Records, an imprint of Republic Records owned by controversial producer Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwald, who holds writing and production credits on nearly every song Petras has released. "I'm devastated idk how all of this happened and I just wanna quit."

At the end of July, a fan account posted an edited photo of a gravestone featuring the rumored album title and wrote, "R.I.P. PROBLÉMATIQUE! … Please leave your flowers in the comments."

Petras replied to the post with a rose emoji at the time, seemingly confirming the album had been shelved.

In response to a fan wondering if her Wednesday tweets meant the album was officially scrapped, however, Petras tweeted, "Nothing is scrapped […] I didn't get approval to release anything. It's limbo."

The same fan then apologized for the pop star's seemingly difficult experience, and Petras wrote back, "I hope you enjoy the songs truly . I made them for you guys so I hope you like them."

A representative for Petras declined PEOPLE's request for comment.

Last year, the musician seemed to launch her new album era with the release of "Future Starts Now," which dropped alongside a French-themed music video — fitting for the project's rumored Problématique title.

She then debuted two new songs, "Coconuts" and "Hit It from the Back," during a performance at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards. "Coconuts" was released to viral success in December, while "Hit It from the Back" is currently available to pre-save at Petras' website with a release date to be announced.

Speaking to PEOPLE on the 2021 MTV EMAs red carpet, Petras opened up about the album's creation. "I'm very excited because I've been an independent artist this whole time, so this is my first official debut album," she said at the time. "All those songs that I've done before this were just a warm-up."

"I feel very passionate about this album, it's everything I've ever wanted to make — it's extreme pop music, which I love," continued Petras. "I feel like I'm now brave enough to do outrageous songs that I never thought I could do, songs that I was kind of limiting myself from."

"During the [COVID-19] pandemic and during lockdown, I just reminded myself what I wanted to do, — pop music, which, to me, is the ultimate escape from everything," the German-born crooner added about the genre's impact on the album. "I can put on my headphones and put on a great pop song and just forget about my problems or heartbreak or any of those things, and that's what I want to do for people."

