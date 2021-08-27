Kim Petras Drops Electro-Pop Banger 'Future Starts Now': Listen

Kim Petras' new era starts now!

On Friday, the pop star released her new single, "Future Starts Now," a glittery, Paris-inspired dance-pop banger made for the club.

While the track is reminiscent of Petras' past work, "Future Starts Now" marks a new beginning for the rising star: She recently signed a deal with Republic Records — home to Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Post Malone and more — and will soon release her major-label debut.

Born in Cologne, Germany, Petras, now 29, fell in love with pop music at a young age and moved to Los Angeles a decade ago to pursue a music career. As an independent artist, Petras — who appeared on PEOPLE's 2019 Ones to Watch list — found streaming success (and a cult following) with pure pop hits like "I Don't Want It At All" and "Heart to Break," as well as her 2019 project Clarity and EDM-infused Halloween album Turn off the Light.

Petras has also been featured on a number of impressive collabs, from Charli XCX ("Unlock It") to Kygo ("Broken Glass"), and Ariana Grande recruited her to do a track for the 2019 Charlie's Angels soundtrack.

The nascent singer has long found solace in pop music, since she was a bullied teen growing up in rural Germany.

"I felt like pop stars were my friends — or I wanted them to be my friends. I used to just dance around in my room to pop all the time. And I used to dream of this life that was in Gwen Stefani's Love. Angel. Music. Baby. album, in Kylie Minogue songs, and Madonna's Confessions on a Dance Floor, and Britney Spears albums and Destiny's Child albums," she previously told PEOPLE.