Kim Petras Covers Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' Amid the 1985 Hit's Stranger Things Resurgence

"I have always been obsessed with 'Running Up That Hill.' It means so much and it's so elusive," Petras said of the cover, released via Amazon Music in honor of Pride Month

Kim Petras attends the 9th Annual Streamy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 13, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Musician Kate Bush promoting her new album 'Hounds of Love' at London Planetarium, September 9th 1985.

C'mon baby, c'mon darling; Let Kim Petras steal this moment from Stranger Things now.

Pride month is officially here, and Petras has released an electro-pop cover of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)" in celebration for Amazon Music's global playlist Proud — coincidentally as the 1985 hit gains a resurgence in fanfare following a placement in Stranger Things Season 4.

"If I only could / I'd make a deal with God / And I'd get him to swap our places," the 29-year-old pop star sings in her signature vibrant, autotune-laced vocal tone over a club-ready drum beat. "Be running up that road / Be running up that hill / Be running up that building."

"For me, it's about equality," she continued. "And my timing for this was strangely perfect!"

Stranger Things Season 4 launched on Netflix last week, and its first episode features "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)" as character Max Mayfield (played by Sadie Sink) listens to the song on her Walkman. The tune continues to play a role in her storyline throughout the first seven episodes of the latest chapter.

Since the premiere, Bush's signature hit has surged to #1 on the U.S. iTunes store and gained an 8,700% increase in Spotify streams around the world.

Winona Ryder, who stars in the series, told USA TODAY that she pushed for Bush's music to be included in the sci-fi drama.

"I've been obsessed with her since I was a little girl," the actress, 50, said of Bush in a recent interview. "I've also for the last seven years been dropping hints on set wearing my Kate Bush T-shirts."

Bush most recently released the live album Before the Dawn in 2016, and was nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year.

Upon its initial release on Bush's Hounds of Love album, "Running Up That Hill" hit No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 when it was first released and peaked at No. 3 in the U.K. The track trended again when Meg Meyers' covered it in 2019, sending it to No. 1 on Billboard's Rock Airplay Chart.

Last year, Petras spoke to PEOPLE about her upcoming album, which is expected to be released this year via Republic Records. "I'm very excited because I've been an independent artist this whole time, so this is my first official debut album," the "Unlock It" vocalist said at the time. "All those songs that I've done before this were just a warm-up."