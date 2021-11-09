Eight people died and hundreds more were injured at a music festival headlined by Travis Scott, who is Kim Kardashian West's sister Kylie Jenner's partner

Kim Kardashian West Says She Is 'Absolutely Heartbroken' for the Victims of Astroworld Tragedy

Eight people died and about 300 people were injured at the outdoor music fest hosted at NRG Park in Houston on Friday.

"Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld," Kardashian West, 41, said in a statement shared on her Instagram Story Monday.

"Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy," she added. "We are keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing – as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated."

Kim Kardashian Astroworld Kim Kardashian's Instagram | Credit: Kim Kardashian/instagram

Kardashian West is an elder sister of Kylie Jenner, Scott's partner. The beauty mogul addressed the mass casualty event in her Instagram Story on Sunday.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday's events," Kylie, 24, wrote.

Kylie added that she's thinking about Scott, "who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community."

Kylie, who shares 3-year-old daughter Stormi with Scott and is currently pregnant with their second child, also addressed accusations that the musician ignored fans' cries for help during the show.

"I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing," she said. "I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted."

In a statement shared on Saturday, Scott, 30, said he was "absolutely devastated" by the events that took place, and announced on Monday that he will pay for the funeral costs of those who died, Variety reported.

kendall jenner Kendall Jenner's Instagram | Credit: Kendall Jenner/instagram

Kylie's sister Kendall Jenner also addressed the tragedy with a brief statement shared on Instagram Monday.

"I'm still at a loss for words over the news from Astroworld," she wrote. "I'm truly broken for the families that have lost loved ones and my prayers go out to everyone involved. Sending everyone who has been affected all of my love and wishing them strength during this incredibly devastating and sensitive time."