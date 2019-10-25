Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Hit Red Carpet in N.Y.C. as Fans Wait for His New Album

Kanye West may be busy finishing up his latest album, but that didn’t stop him from spending some time with his wife, Kim Kardashian West, in New York City on Thursday night.

The rapper and father of four, 42, stepped out alongside Kim for the 2019 FGI Night of Stars Gala at Cipriani Wall Street.

Both appeared to be in good spirits while posing for photographers on the red carpet.

The pair showed some PDA, smiling at each other with Kanye putting his arm around his wife. Later, the rapper and the KKW Beauty maven gave a more serious pose — though Kanye’s hand remained on Kim’s waist.

For the outing, Kim, 39, wore a long fitted silver skirt and matching metallic one-shoulder top. Her long brunette locks were styled in beach waves and she accessorized her look with lucite heels and dainty silver rings.

As for Kanye, he opted for an all-denim look, buttoning up a Levis jean jacket over a blue turtleneck and coordinating loose-fitting pants. He added a silver chain around his neck, and white sneakers.

Image zoom Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Image zoom Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

RELATED: Kanye West Once Again Misses Date for New Album Release: ‘Thank You for Being Loyal & Patient’

The FGI Night of Stars Gala was just one of three Big Apple stops that the rapper made on Thursday night.

Before hitting the gala, Kanye first made a surprise appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which is taping live from the Brooklyn Academy of Music this week.

After his Kimmel interview, the father was spotted filming a special performance at the Oculus (New York’s tourist attraction transportation hub).

All of this comes as Kanye’s fans await the release of his long-anticipated new album, Jesus Is King.

The LP, which Kanye has been teasing to no avail for months, was supposed to drop at midnight but is supposedly being held as Kanye and his team finish the mixes on three of its records.

According to a tracklist tweeted by Kanye on Thursday, Jesus Is King includes 11 songs with some of the titles being “Use The Gospel,” “Jesus Is Lord,” “Selah” and “Closed On Sunday” — a song where fast food chain Chick-fil-A is mentioned.

“To my fans: thank you for being loyal and patient,” the aritist wrote on Twitter in the wee hours of Friday morning, naming the tracks that were being worked on. “We not going to sleep until this album is out!”

To my fans Thank you for being loyal & patient We are specifically fixing mixes on “Everything We Need” “Follow God” & “Water”



We not going to sleep until this album is out! — ye (@kanyewest) October 25, 2019

RELATED: Kim Kardashian ‘Prefers’ Kanye West’s New Music Because It’s ‘Mature and Spiritual’: Source

A source told PEOPLE that Kim is Kanye’s biggest fan, and that the new album is more “mature” than his past releases.

“This one is so much more mature and spiritual,” the source explained. “Like music that their kids can actually listen to. It doesn’t have any foul language. She loves how Kanye is evolving.”

On Kimmel, Kanye spoke more about his faith, saying, “I have now given my life to Jesus Christ and I work for God”

“I have four children, I’ve been married for five years and … I’ve completely turned around my perspective from what it was last year,” he said. “I feel like there’s so few individuals in a position like mine to give their opinion and stand up and say that this is what family is about. God is using me and using the choir and using my family to show off. … We’re in complete service to God.”

Kanye also spoke about how his daughter, North West, 6, loves going to church.

“I love the fact that my daughter loves to go to church,” he said of North, after playing video of her dancing along to his upcoming album’s accompanying IMAX film. “She has such a positive thought association going to church because it’s outside the traditional four walls, and outside of the pews.”

The rapper is expected to return to Kimmel on Friday, to perform a track from the new album.

Another Kanye album, Jesus Is Born, is expected this Christmas, he announced on Thursday.