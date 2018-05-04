Kim Kardashian West Is 'Very Forgiving' of Kanye Because He's the Father of Her Children: Source

Kim Kardashian West is still standing by her husband as he continues to stir up controversy, and a source tells PEOPLE exclusively she’s especially supportive of the rapper because of their children.

“She’s very forgiving towards him, especially since he is the father of her children,” says the source about the couple, who reportedly flew to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Wednesday. “He’s been through low points before and she knows people make mistakes.”

An insider previously said the reality star, 37, is doing her best to protect West, 40, after he made controversial remarks on Twitter and in new interviews over the past week.

“Does Kim agree with everything Kanye does and says? No, absolutely not,” says the source. “But does she stand by him? Always. They always have each other’s backs and will always go to bat for one another.”

Kardashian West previously defended her husband in a series of tweets, arguing that reports labeling him “as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive” are “not fair.”

RELATED: Kanye West’s Slavery Comments Show He’s Not Taking His Medication, Says Source: ‘It’s So Sad’

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

The mom of three — Chicago, 3 months, Saint, 2, and North, 4½ — also appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week, where she brushed off her husband’s surprise return to social media.

RELATED VIDEO: Kanye West Reveals He’s Undergone Liposuction and Is on Medication Following Mental Breakdown: ‘I’m Happy It Happened’

Kardashian West’s mother, Kris Jenner, joined DeGeneres for her Friday show, telling the talk show host, “Kanye has a lot of love for all of you, all of his fans, and everybody who’s been there to support him forever.”

“And, I know that he will explain himself in his own way,” she continued. “And, I think that anything he does – and I just think this is important to say is – he always does things with really good intentions.”

RELATED GALLERY: From John Legend to Ava DuVernay: All the Celebs Who’ve Weighed In on the Kanye West Drama

Kim Kardashian West/Twitter

For the past few weeks, West has fueled headlines for his erratic Twitter antics and comments he made Tuesday when he called slavery “a choice” during a live TMZ interview.

Over the course of the conversation, during which he was accompanied by conservative commentator Candace Owens, the outspoken artist sounded off on the centuries African-Americans spent shackled in servitude.

“You hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice,” he said. “You were there for 400 years and it was all of y’all? It’s like we’re meant to be in prison. I like the word ‘prison’ because slavery goes too direct to the idea of blacks … prison is something that unites us as one race.”