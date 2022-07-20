Ciara released "Jump" featuring Coast Contra — her first official single since 2020 — earlier this month alongside a Dave Meyers-directed music video

Kim Kardashian, The Rock, Vanessa Bryant and More Celebs Sing Along to Ciara's New Song 'Jump' — Watch!

It's a party when Ciara — and her famous friends — make that thing jump!

Ciara opens the clip, donning a red Poetic Justice graphic t-shirt, extra large hoop earrings and dozens of gold bangle bracelets as the upbeat dance track plays in the background. "You like it when I make that thing jump," the 36-year-old R&B star sings on the single, which features rapper Coast Contra and was released earlier this month.

She then covers the camera and cuts to a clip of a gown-wearing Natalia, 19, who appears in a dark event space and fans herself as she mouths along to the next line: "You go, 'Wow,' when I make that thing jump."

Anthony, 40, is then seen in the video, sporting green athletic wear and gold sunglasses while Ciara's heard in the background, singing, "It get loud when I make that thing jump."

Filming herself in what appears to be a backstage dressing room, Latto shows up to deliver the next lyric. "It's a party when I make that thing jump," lip-syncs the 23-year-old "Big Energy" performer as she sticks out her tongue.

The "Jump" chorus lyrics then repeat, with a blonde Kardashian, 41, showing up next from the set of a photoshoot to perform the "You like it" line, followed by Vanessa, 40, who appears during the "You go, 'Wow'..." reprise as wind blows through her dark hair.

J Balvin's clip follows, with the 37-year-old "Mi Gente" hitmaker appearing poolside with a cast on his wrist and dances to the "It get loud..." lyric.

Concluding the video is Johnson, 50, who poses on a balcony overlooking a grassy backyard as the chorus finishes with Ciara singing, "It's a party when I make that thing jump, jump, jump."

"Jump" was released July 8 alongside a high-concept music video directed by Dave Meyers, and the song marked Ciara's first official single since 2020's "Rooted" with Ester Dean.