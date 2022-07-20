Kim Kardashian, The Rock, Vanessa Bryant and More Celebs Sing Along to Ciara's New Song 'Jump' — Watch!
It's a party when Ciara — and her famous friends — make that thing jump!
In a video posted to social media on Tuesday, Ciara recruited celebrities including Kim Kardashian, J Balvin, Latto, La La Anthony, Vanessa Bryant, her daughter Natalia and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to sing and dance along to her new single "Jump."
Ciara opens the clip, donning a red Poetic Justice graphic t-shirt, extra large hoop earrings and dozens of gold bangle bracelets as the upbeat dance track plays in the background. "You like it when I make that thing jump," the 36-year-old R&B star sings on the single, which features rapper Coast Contra and was released earlier this month.
She then covers the camera and cuts to a clip of a gown-wearing Natalia, 19, who appears in a dark event space and fans herself as she mouths along to the next line: "You go, 'Wow,' when I make that thing jump."
Anthony, 40, is then seen in the video, sporting green athletic wear and gold sunglasses while Ciara's heard in the background, singing, "It get loud when I make that thing jump."
Filming herself in what appears to be a backstage dressing room, Latto shows up to deliver the next lyric. "It's a party when I make that thing jump," lip-syncs the 23-year-old "Big Energy" performer as she sticks out her tongue.
The "Jump" chorus lyrics then repeat, with a blonde Kardashian, 41, showing up next from the set of a photoshoot to perform the "You like it" line, followed by Vanessa, 40, who appears during the "You go, 'Wow'..." reprise as wind blows through her dark hair.
J Balvin's clip follows, with the 37-year-old "Mi Gente" hitmaker appearing poolside with a cast on his wrist and dances to the "It get loud..." lyric.
Concluding the video is Johnson, 50, who poses on a balcony overlooking a grassy backyard as the chorus finishes with Ciara singing, "It's a party when I make that thing jump, jump, jump."
"Jump" was released July 8 alongside a high-concept music video directed by Dave Meyers, and the song marked Ciara's first official single since 2020's "Rooted" with Ester Dean.
Ahead of the single's premiere, Ciara spoke about the inspiration behind its energetic sound in a YouTube live chat with fans. "I feel like some of my best music is what I call stadium music," she said at the time. "It's also what I call 'ghetto-pop.' It's songs that can play in the hood and beyond, and that's always been important to me since day one."