Kim Kardashian Speaks Out After Ex Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks: 'Hate Speech Is Never OK'

In a now-deleted social media post earlier this month, West wrote he wanted to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE"

By
Published on October 24, 2022 01:45 PM
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Brad Barket/Getty

Kim Kardashian is speaking up against antisemitic rhetoric, following a series of remarks made by ex Kanye West and an uptick in antisemitic incidents in the Los Angeles area over the weekend.

On Monday morning, the reality star shared her thoughts on social media, writing, "Hate speech is never OK or excusable."

"I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end," she wrote on Twitter.

The 42-year-old SKIMS founder's statement came after Boy George lashed out at her on social media for failing to condemn the 45-year-old rapper's remarks. Earlier this month, West shared in now-deleted social media posts that he wanted to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

'I'm kind of appalled that not more artists have come out and spoke against what he's saying," the Culture Club singer, 61, said on Instagram.

"I'm appalled that Kim Kardashian hasn't come out and added her voice to this debate, because this woman has children with Kanye, so she must understand as a mother what it feels like for little Jewish children to hear these f—ing comments, how demoralizing and terrifying it must be."

He added: "As a gay man I have experienced years of prejudice, so the idea of doing that to someone else based on their race or their color or their sexuality or their gender is just f—ing appalling to me, and it should be appalling to you."

Over the weekend, banners were unfurled on a 405 freeway overpass that featured antisemitic signs and referenced West with the words, "Kanye is right about the Jews."

According to KTLA, other white supremacist signs have appeared several times this year over 101 Freeway overpasses in Ventura County.

The activity is all part of a rise of antisemitic vitriol.

Last year marked an all-time high for such incidents, according to the Anti-Defamation League, with attacks against synagogues and Jewish community centers increasing by 61%, and a total of 2,717 occurrences of assault, harassment and vandalism reported to the ADL.

Following the incident, celebrities including Khloé Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon and Amy Schumer have stood in solidarity with Jewish people and responded to a post by Jessica Seinfeld.

"If you don't know what to say, you can just say this in your feed," Seinfeld, 51, wrote, alongside a graphic with the words "I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people."

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian, Other Stars Share Support for Jewish People After Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks

Khloé Kardashian reposted the words late Sunday across her social media channels, while Witherspoon weighed in on Twitter.

"Anti-semitism in any form is deplorable. In person. Online. Doesn't matter where. It's hate and it's unacceptable," the Witherspoon tweeted on Sunday, later sharing her words to her Instagram Stories. "Completely understand why my Jewish friends/ colleagues are frightened for their families. This is a very scary time."

In the weeks since West made his statements, the rapper — who legally changed his name to Ye last October — has been dropped by brands like Balenciaga and removed from social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram. A deal to acquire Parler has since been announced, the controversial conservative social media site's parent company saying that West's planned purchase will ensure "an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome."

Meanwhile, John Legend, Lizzo, Jack Antonoff, Howard Stern and Michael Rapaport were among a slew of celebrities who spoke out against West's hateful comments earlier this month.

