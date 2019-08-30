Kim Kardashian Seemingly Releases Kanye West's New Album Title and Track List on Twitter

Kim Kardashian West may have just leaked a preview of Kanye West‘s upcoming new album.

On Thursday, the reality star, 38, posted a seemingly cryptic photo on Twitter with the title of her husband’s new album, Jesus Is King.

The photo, which features a copy of the Bible opened to Psalm 57:6, a flashlight, a jar of lemons and multiple rough drafts, focuses on a sheet of notebook paper teasing the album title and a potential track list of West’s upcoming project.

The list ends with a note of Sept. 27 — the album’s slated release date.

The speculated tracklist includes twelve spiritual-themed titles such a “Garden,” “God Is”, “Baptized,” “Sweet Jesus” and “Sunday.”

Another title included on the list is called “Water,” which West, 42, previewed to fans during select Sunday Services — a spiritual musical performance experience that includes some of his greatest hits such as “Jesus Walks” and “Lift Yourself” — this year.

Last year, the rapper released Ye, his first full-length project since 2016’s Life of Pablo and collaborative album Kids See Ghosts with friend Kid Cudi.

The artist was supposed to drop another album, Yandhi, in September 2018, but it was postponed until November and eventually delayed indefinitely.

“I didn’t finish it,” the rapper said during a TMZ Live interview at the time.

West also released the single, “Brothers,” for season 2 of the BET drama Tales in July, marking the rapper’s first solo project in a year. Since then, he’s been featured on collaborations such as December 2018’s “One Minute” with XXXTentacion and January’s “Mixed Personalities” with YNW Melly.

He is continuing to work on his forthcoming album Yandhi as well as his weekly Sunday Services.