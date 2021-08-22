Kim Kardashian Listens to Ex Kanye West's Upcoming Album Donda in Her Car amid Divorce

A third listening party for the rapper's tenth studio album Donda will take place on Aug. 26 at Soldier Field in Chicago

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Kim Kardashian seems to already have her hands on Kayne West's new album Donda — despite its delayed release.

In a photo posted Saturday to her Instagram Story, the former Keeping up with the Kardashians star, 40, appears to be streaming the highly-anticipated album in her car via her iPhone 12 Pro. Each song title on the screen looks to be the same: "Donda MIX TEST.06_06."

Kardashian was married to West, 44, for nearly seven years before filing for divorce in February 2021. The couple shares four children — daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2 — whom the reality star has brought along to each of the rapper's listening parties for the yet-to-be-released album.

A third listening party for the rapper's tenth studio album will take place on Thursday (Aug. 26) at Soldier Field in Chicago. Donda was originally set to drop in July 2020 before being pushed a year to 2021. It's since been pushed week-to-week throughout August, with a current planned release for Aug. 27.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that Kardashian is making an effort to assure that her ex sees their children, but that the couple remains separated.

"It's very important to her that the kids spend as much time as possible with Kanye," the source said of West, who's reportedly been living at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta while finishing the album.

"Kim is trying to be supportive," the source added. "She is focused on co-parenting. Nothing has changed otherwise. They are still moving forward with the divorce."

Kardashian has appeared at both of West's previous listening parties at Mercedes-Benz stadium for Donda with their kids. Her sister Khloé Kardashian tagged along for the initial event in late July.

At the second event, Kim Kardashian was one of many to capture the moment where West floated above the crowd while light illuminated from below. She posted a video of the stunt to Twitter with the caption "DONDA."

Earlier in the show, West appeared to reference his ex-wife in a song seemingly titled "Lord I Need You," which references the couple's ongoing divorce and the impact it's had on him.

The track began with the voice of West's late mother Donda — whom the album is named after — offering words of advice about love and marriage (She died in 2007 at the age of 58).

"Two lessons that he passed along to his children," West's mother says on the track. "The first is that no matter what, you never abandon your family. The second was that no matter what, you love unconditionally."

Later in the track, West seems to suggest that Kardashian is still in love with him after the two were separated for several months. "Time and space is a luxury / But you came here to show that you're still in love with me," West rapped on the track.

During the series finale of KUWTK that aired in June, Kardashian shed some light on what she believes went wrong in their relationship.

"I never thought I was lonely ... I always thought that's totally fine, I could just have my kids, my husband moves from state to state," she shared. "And I just am on this ride with him, and I was okay with that, and then after turning 40 this year, I realized, like, 'No, I don't want a husband that lives in a completely different state to me.'"