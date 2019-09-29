Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Share Rare PDA-Packed Photo: 'Long Live KimYe,' Sister Khloé Says

The couple had a busy weekend amid the rapper's delay of his new album, Jesus Is King

By Claudia Harmata
September 29, 2019 02:00 PM

Sparks continue to fly for this power couple.

Kim Kardashian West shared a rare intimate photo of her and husband Kanye West on Instagram Sunday, showing the couple embracing while sharing a kiss.

The KKW Beauty mogul captioned the image with a simple star-burst emoji, while sister Khloé Kardashian commented, “Long live KimYe,” referencing their famous couple name.

The duo had a rather busy weekend, starting with one of West’s Sunday Service performances in Detroit on Friday, where daughter North shared a sweet moment with her dad on stage. The eldest West child enthusiastically sang and danced along to the music, showing off her missing front tooth.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shares Cute Photos of Daughter North at Kanye West’s Listening Party for New Album

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

North also joined her parents for the rapper’s first preview of his yet-to-be-released album “Jesus is King,” which had been postponed from its original release date this past Friday.

West also hosted a special show at Detroit’s Fox Theatre called Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience, where the father of four played the upcoming album for his fans, as well as a short excerpt from his upcoming Imax film Jesus Is Lord.

Phones were not allowed inside the venue, but Kardashian West provided brief updates throughout the night.

RELATED: Kanye West Fans Were Left Feeling ‘Clowned’ After the Rapper Postponed His New Album’s Release

“I can’t wait for you guys to see this @Imax film,” she wrote alongside a clip of the project, which she said will be released in October.

Kardashian West then shared that Jesus Is King is now scheduled to be released on Sunday.

“Kanye’s doing a listening session in Chicago tomorrow, then NYC Sunday. He’s dropping the album Sunday,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, adding that he’s making “just a few final tweaks to the mixes.”

She also seemed to share an updated tracklist for the release on Twitter, showing a list of handwritten song titles and captioning the post “Have faith.”

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.