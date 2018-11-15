Although Kanye West and Kim Kardashian don’t see eye-to-eye on everything, the famous couple doesn’t shy away from discussing their differing opinions.

“Kim is really good at telling him what’s up without being disrespectful. She’s really the only person he listens to completely,” a source tells PEOPLE.

In recent months, fans watched as the father of three — who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and recently revealed that he was “off medication” — had a White House meeting with President Trump in early October and ranted during his Sept. 29 Saturday Night Live appearance while wearing a MAGA hat.

At the end of October, the rapper revealed in a tweet that he was “distancing” himself from politics “and completely focusing on being creative.” It came days after he was rumored to be involved with a political apparel line called “Blexit” — created by conservative commentator Candace Owens — which encourages African-American voters to abandon the Democratic Party.

According to the source, the time away from engaging in any public political rhetoric seems to have been beneficial to the 41-year-old rapper, who has been “really being intentional about spending time with his family” and is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with them.

“He is doing really well; the frantic text messages have stopped in the middle of the night, he’s seeming really focused,” the source says.

Kim Kardasian West and Kanye West

Although it’s been difficult in the past for those close to West to get through to him, his listening ear is attuned to his wife, with whom he shares daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 10 months, and son Saint, 2.

“After the last episode, I know that Kim took him away and they had some very serious talks where she told him what she thought. She’s not afraid to share her opinion, and he’s willing to listen,” says the source.

The source adds that “after she had a talk with him,” West “decided that he had let himself be used” in relation to politics. “She has such a powerful influence on him, and not in a bad way.”

“Ye knows that he can be erratic and difficult, and he thinks that’s the source of his genius,” the source explains. “So he needs the calming force of Kim, and he talks about her like that.”

Throughout the highs and lows that the couple has faced throughout their four years of marriage, the pair’s relationship is one of the best things to happen to West.

“She calms him down, grounds him, tells him when she disagrees,” says the source. “In many ways, Ye’s marriage is the most healthy thing about his life.”