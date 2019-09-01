Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Enjoy Labor Day Weekend Date Night in Malibu Without Their Kids

Image zoom Kim Kardashian and Kanye West BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are celebrating their holiday weekend with a date night in California.

The couple was spotted grabbing dinner on Saturday at Cafe Habana, a Cuban and Mexican restaurant in Malibu.

Kardashian West, 38, was photographed in a sleek all-black ensemble, including a sleeveless top, leather pants and sunglasses, while her husband, 42, wore a black jacket and brown pants.

The outing comes one week after the pair spent two nights a row dining at a local Cheesecake Factory in Dayton, Ohio, while in town for West’s Sunday Services event to honor the victims in the Aug. 4 shooting.

The parents of four took daughter North, 6, and son Saint, 3½, with them on Aug. 23 and 24, to enjoy the chain’s Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake, among other dishes, the restaurant confirmed to PEOPLE. (The Wests are also parents to daughter Chicago, 19 months, and son Psalm, 3 months.)

Their cover at the restaurant was hilariously blown when a customer shared a photo to Twitter of her mother discreetly trying to snap a photo of West as he entered the restaurant wearing a mustard-yellow hoodie and black sunglasses.

“Here’s Kanye West looking at my mom while she takes a picture of him,” the user wrote on Twitter in a post that then went viral.

The KKW makeup mogul confirmed on Friday in her first-ever Instagram Q&A that Psalm, born in May, will likely be the couple’s last child.

“I LOVE my babies so much but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention,” she responded to a fan who asked if she wanted to add more kids to her brood.

In August, Kardashian West shared the very first photo of her with all four of her kids, posing for a photo shoot on the beach during a vacation to the Bahamas.

Chicago and North matched mom in shiny silver one-piece swimsuits, while Saint and Psalm dressed in dark-green trunks. West was not pictured.

“Bahamas 🇧🇸 Pics Coming Up! I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!” Kardashian West admitted in her caption.

As she continues to work toward obtaining a law degree, the West household also has its hands full with the rapper’s upcoming album, Jesus Is King, due to hit shelves on Sept. 27.

Kardashian West teased fans on Thursday with a cryptic photo on Twitter that featured a copy of the Bible opened to Psalm 57:6, a flashlight, a jar of lemons and multiple rough drafts, focusing on a sheet of notebook paper teasing the album title and a potential tracklist.

The speculated line-up of songs included 12 spiritual-themed titles, including “Garden,” “God Is,” “Baptized,” “Sweet Jesus” and “Sunday.”