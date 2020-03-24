Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are confused as to why their long-running feud with Taylor Swift has been reignited amid a global pandemic, a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE.

It all started on Friday night, when extended footage of the rapper’s infamous phone call with Swift about his “Famous” lyrics leaked online — four years after Kardashian West originally shared an edited portion of the phone call to her Snapchat. Swift and Kardashian West have both spoken out about the leaked footage since, further stirring up debate on social media.

“Kim and Kanye are both just asking ‘Why?'” the source says. “They seem pretty baffled by the whole thing. Like why rehash, why now and why at all? It doesn’t make sense to them.”

“They don’t think it reflects on them negatively,” the source continues. “Kim only addressed the situation because people keep talking about it.”

Image zoom Kanye West; Taylor Swift; Kim Kardashian West Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

On Monday night, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, defended herself in a series of nine tweets, saying she felt compelled to speak out only after Swift, 30, publicly addressed the situation earlier in the day.

Saying Swift “has chosen to reignite an old exchange – that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now,” Kardashian West added she was “left without a choice but to respond” and again accused the Grammy winner of lying.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Hits Back at Taylor Swift Over Leaked Kanye West Video: ‘Very Self-Serving’

“To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that ‘Kanye never called to ask for permission…’ They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word ‘bitch’ was used without her permission,” tweeted Kardashian West.

“At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she ‘declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.’ The lie was never about the word bitch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation,” she continued. (Swift’s rep has since shared an “UNEDITED original statement” on Twitter in response to Kardashian West’s tweets, writing, “Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, ‘I made that bitch famous.’”)

According to the source close to the Wests, Kardashian West addressed the leaked footage “so people can stop waiting for her to respond.”

“She has nothing more to say about this,” the source says, adding that Kardashian West “will keep focusing on what’s important right now” as the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to rise across the world. “[Kim and Kanye] are focused on making sure their family and kids stay healthy.”

Swift broke her silence about the 25-minute leaked footage on Instagram Stories Monday afternoon while also directing her followers to organizations in need amid the pandemic.

“Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family and fans through hell for 4 years)…SWIPE UP to see what really matters,” wrote Swift on her Instagram.

“Obviously, Taylor doesn’t feel that this is a priority right now,” a source close to Swift tells PEOPLE. “But she knew her post would get a lot of attention and this is why she made sure to redirect the focus on a very important cause, Feeding America.”

RELATED: Inside Kanye West and Taylor Swift’s 10-Year Feud: A Truly Comprehensive Timeline

Image zoom Taylor Swift AFF-USA/Shutterstock

In the newly leaked footage, West, 42, is heard asking Swift to release his new song on her Twitter account. “So my next single, I wanted you to tweet it … so that’s why I’m calling you. I wanted you to put the song out,” he tells Swift on the phone.

Swift, however, turns downs West’s proposal, saying: “You know, the thing about me is like, anything that I do becomes a feminine think-piece, and if I launch it … it’ll be less cool ‘cause I think if I launch it, it adds this level of criticism, ‘cause having that many followers and having that many eyeballs on me right now, people are just looking for me to do something dumb or stupid or lame.”