Kim Kardashian 'Plans on Attending' Kanye West's Trip to Visit Pastor Joel Osteen in Texas: Source

Kanye West is planning to visit famous pastor Joel Osteen in Texas this weekend — and he’ll have a special guest joining him.

A few weeks after PEOPLE confirmed that Osteen, 56, had invited West, 42, to his Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, a source close to the rapper tells PEOPLE that Kim Kardashian West will be tagging along for the spiritual trip.

“Kanye has wanted to attend the Osteen service for a while now,” the source says. “They were just trying to find a date that worked. Kanye plans on flying to Houston this weekend.”

“Kim plans on attending as well,” the source adds of their visit on Sunday. “Kanye will be involved in the service. He is excited.”

Osteen’s megachurch welcomes as many as 50,000 people per week, according to a 2018 article in the Houston Chronicle — a figure that doesn’t include the estimated 10 million people tuning in on live streams at home.

Aside from making a trip to Houston, the source says West has been focused on finalizing the plans for an upcoming tour after releasing his gospel-inspired, ninth solo album and accompanying IMAX film, Jesus Is King.

“Kanye is still finalizing tour plans. He has gone from wanting this huge tour to realizing that he needs to tone it down a bit so he can continue to stay healthy,” the source explains, referencing West’s ongoing battle with his mental health.

“He has realized he needs to take care of himself mentally as well,” the insider went on.

Though the rapper’s mental state on the road is of concern, the source says Kardashian West, 39, is more worried about her husband prioritizing his family.

“Kim seems less concerned [about his mental health]. She is involved and will keep pushing for a situation that seems safe and that is also good for their family,” the source explains. “She has made it clear that he can’t take off for weeks for a tour. There needs to be a balance.”

Last month, a source close to the rapper told PEOPLE that Osteen had extended a church invitation to West, as first reported by TMZ, and that the pair had been conversing recently.

“It’s true. [Kanye] is very interested in going and spending more time with Joel,” the source said. “They are friends. They message each other a lot. They have deep conversations.“

The insider added that West “has an open invitation to the church” and will go “when it fits into his schedule.”

“He wants to learn how other churches do things,” the source explained. “He wants to spend time with other Christian leaders. He’s open for tips and guidance. This is all very important to Ye.”

Though West’s Sunday Services have become famous this year, the source initially said that the rapper may not perform at Osteen’s church: “I don’t think he’d want to perform, but you never can tell with Kanye. He does a lot of things at the last minute.”

After months of being more open about his faith, West released his new album, which includes spiritual-themed titles such as “God Is,” “Follow God”, “On God,” “Use the Gospel,” “Jesus Is Lord” and “Selah.”

During a recent interview with Zane Lowe of Beats 1, West explained that he believes it’s his job now to “spread the gospel” and “let people know what Jesus has done for me.”

“I’ve spread a lot of things,” he said. “There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessy had done for me, but now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I’m no longer a slave, I’m a son now, a son of God. I’m free.”

In April, a source told PEOPLE that West is “extremely passionate about his faith and wants to share it more regularly with people,” adding how “he spends a lot of time studying and praying, and wants to share his journey.”

The source continued, “He believes in the healing powers of music, but also believes that God can step in and heal people’s brokenness and their issues.”