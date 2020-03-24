After facing days of backlash from fans, Kim Kardashian West is speaking out about the 25-minute-long leaked footage of her husband Kanye West’s infamous phone call with Taylor Swift about his “Famous” lyrics.

Kardashian West, 39, posted a flood of tweets on Monday night defending herself after the singer, 30, broke her silence about the leak on her Instagram Stories earlier in the day.

Saying Swift “has chosen to reignite an old exchange – that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star added she was “left without a choice but to respond” and again accused the Grammy winner of lying.

“To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that ‘Kanye never called to ask for permission…’ They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word ‘bitch’ was used without her permission,” tweeted Kardashian West.

I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing. P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/AtMGUp3t24 pic.twitter.com/EjGDwAdL6O — Tree Paine (@treepaine) March 24, 2020

“At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she ‘declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.’ The lie was never about the word bitch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation,” she continued.

Kardashian West is referencing a statement Swift’s rep released after the rapper released “Famous.” While neither Swift or her rep denied the existence of the call, they shot down West’s claims on Twitter and reports that Swift had signed off on the song — and that the lyrics were actually her idea.

“3rd thing I called Taylor and had a hour long convo with her about the line and she thought it was funny and gave her blessings,” West wrote in a now-deleted 2016 tweet, adding: “5th thing I’m not even gone take credit for the idea… it’s actually something Taylor came up with …”

“Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account,” said Swift’s rep in response at the time. “She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, ‘I made that bitch famous.’”

In response to Kardashian West’s most recent tweets, Swift’s rep shared her “UNEDITED original statement” on Twitter, writing, “Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, ‘I made that bitch famous.'”

In another tweet posted on Monday, Kardashian West claims she “never edited the footage” but acknowledged posting “a few clips on Snapchat to make my point,” adding that “the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative.”

She also defended her husband’s “right to document his musical journey and process,” and said she would “never” have released the footage if Swift had not “forced me to defend him.”

In June of 2016, Kardashian West told GQ the singer had told her husband she would “laugh” and tell media she was “in on it the whole time” in a phone call. Then a month later, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star branded Swift a snake on social media and leaked edited snippets from the call on her Snapchat account.

Swift’s rep was quoted in the GQ article as saying that “much of what Kim is saying is incorrect. Taylor has never denied that conversation took place. It was on that phone call that Kanye West also asked her to release the song on her Twitter account, which she declined to do. Kanye West never told Taylor he was going to use the term ‘that bitch‘ in referring her. A song cannot be approved if it was never heard. Kanye West never played the song for Taylor Swift. Taylor heard it for the first time when everyone else did and was humiliated. Kim Kardashian’s claim that Taylor and her team were aware of being recorded is not true, and Taylor cannot understand why Kanye West, and now Kim Kardashian, will not just leave her alone.”

Swift broke her silence about the 25-minute leaked footage on Instagram Stories Monday afternoon while also directing her followers to organizations in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family and fans through hell for 4 years)…SWIPE UP to see what really matters,” wrote Swift on her Instagram.

In the newly leaked footage, West is heard asking Swift to release his new song on her Twitter account. “So my next single, I wanted you to tweet it … so that’s why I’m calling you. I wanted you to put the song out,” he tells Swift — who ultimately declines his request — on the phone.

After West shares the lyric — “To all my Southside n— that know me best/ I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex — with Swift, the superstar expresses her relief that it’s “not mean,” telling the rapper that she “thought it was gonna be like that ‘stupid dumb bitch.'”

However, the star turns downs West’s proposal for her to release his song on her Twitter account, saying: “You know, the thing about me is like, anything that I do becomes a feminine think-piece, and if I launch it … it’ll be less cool ‘cause I think if I launch it, it adds this level of criticism, ‘cause having that many followers and having that many eyeballs on me right now, people are just looking for me to do something dumb or stupid or lame.”

Later in the conversation, West and Swift further discuss his lyric about her. The rapper tells Swift Kardashian West prefers that he includes “She owes you sex” instead of “might still have sex.”

“That’s the part that I’m kind of — I mean, they’re both really edgy, but that’s the only thing about that line is that it’s like gonna … the feminists are gonna come out, but I mean, you don’t have to give a f—, so…,” says Swift. Responds West: “Yeah, basically. Well, what I give a f— about is just you as a person and as a friend … I don’t wanna do rap that makes people feel bad.”