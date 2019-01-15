Kim Kardashian Says She Has 'Moved on' from Her Feud with Taylor Swift: 'Over It'

Any beef Kim Kardashian West has with Taylor Swift is water under the bridge.

During her Monday night appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 38-year-old reality star stopped by with her sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, where she dished about how her feud with Swift is old news.

“Kim, you and Taylor Swift — still a beef with Taylor after all that went down?” asked host Andy Cohen during the show’s “Squash That Beef!” segment.

“Over it,” said Kardashian West, revealing in another segment that she’d rather be stuck in an elevator with the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer, 29, than Drake — a question Cohen likely asked due to the complicated history between the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker and the reality star’s husband Kanye West.

“I feel like we’d all moved on,” Kardashian West added of the tension between herself and Swift.

In 2016, the reality star leaked edited clips of a call between the pop star and her rapper husband, as proof that Swift had approved of his “Famous” lyrics about her.

However, Swift hit back on Instagram, reiterating that West, 41, had never told her he was going to call her “that bitch” in the song.

“You don’t get to control someone’s emotional response to being called ‘that bitch’ in front of the entire world,” she wrote. “He promised to play the song for me, but he never did.”

Last year, in the spirit of Valentine’s Day, Kardashian West sent her “haters,” including Swift, some love — by way of a fragrance delivery from the KKW Beauty mogul’s Kimoji Hearts KKW Fragrances line.

To celebrate the collection, the star mailed out boxes filled with a large, hollow chocolate heart made by Chef Chris Ford (with the fragrance stashed inside) to special people in her life, and didn’t leave Swift out.

“I decided this Valentine’s Day, everyone deserves a Valentine, so I’m going to send them to my lovers, to my haters, to everyone that I think of because it is Valentine’s Day after all,” Kardashian West said on Instagram Story as she showed colored Post-It notes with names written on them identifying who gets which fragrance.