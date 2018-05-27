Kim Kardashian West Claps Back on Twitter, Defending Kanye Amid New Feud Involving Drake

Kim Kardashian West will do whatever it takes to defend her husband Kanye West.

The couple’s new Twitter feud began after Rhymefest, a rapper and songwriter who worked with Kanye on tracks “Jesus Walks” and “New Slaves,” accused Kanye of abandoning his hometown of Chicago.

Responding to a diss track Drake released on Friday — in which the Canadian rapper has some harsh words for Kanye — Rhymefest wrote, “I’m asking @Drake to help the part of Chicago Kanye has Abandoned!”

“Please contact @DondasHouse,” he added, referencing the non-profit organization dedicated to providing arts education for Chicago youths, which was named in honor of Kanye’s late mother.

After releasing his diss track “Duppy Music,” Drake, 31, also shared an image on social media of an invoice for $100,000. It was addressed to Kanye’s music label, G.O.O.D. Music, for “promotional assistance and career reviving.”

“You’re welcome,” Drake captioned the image. While it’s unclear whether the invoice was real, Drake’s diss track came as a response to “Infared,” a song from Pusha T’s new album DAYTONA — which Kanye produced — that criticized Drake for allegedly using ghostwriters to pen some of his songs.

Following Rhymefest’s comments, Kardashian West, 37, slammed the rapper, accusing him of overleveraging “Kanye’s name” and not being able to “sustain” Donda’s House on his own.

Kardashian West went on to lash out at Rhymefest, whose real name is Che Smith, for not raising his issues with West when they visited “at our studio a few weeks ago.”

“I saw you at our studio a few weeks ago so why didn’t you bring this up then @RHYMEFEST? You were trying to get Kanye to listen to your sub par bears” she continued. “You have the audacity to use Kanye’s mom name to try to shed a negative light on Kanye.”

“You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda’s House from you and let me children run it the way it should be run!” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star added, before informing the rapper that he was no longer welcome in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where West is currently working on his upcoming album.

Responding to KKW Beauty Mogul’s tweets, Rhymefest, 40, alleged that the only reason why he had seen Kanye, 40, recently was because the rapper had reached out to him.

“Kanye, asked me if I would come help with his album again. I wasn’t seeking Kanye…he was seeking me. I spoke to your husband about peace and balance, as well as about the work that we have been doing in Chicago regarding Donda’s House. He was more interested in his record,” Rhymefest wrote.

Continuing, he remarked, “At this point, if you and Kanye want us to dissolve the organization so that you can do the work, we welcome that. As we will continue from our home on the South Side of Chicago, to do what we can to support the community we’ve worked five years to build in spite of you & Kanye’s lack of interest or support.”

Donda’s House also released a statement on social media, saying that the non-profit had decided “to no longer use the name Donda’s House Inc.”

“This has been an incredibly difficult decision but the social media quotes from Kim Kardashian West, as well as the expressed interested of her family running the organization, has brought us to this decision,” the statement continued.

While Kanye has yet to weigh in on the incident, this hasn’t been the first time Kardashian West has defended her husband online.

Last month, as Kanye went on a pro-President Donald Trump Twitter spree, Kardashian West wrote that her husband was “a free thinker” and argued that reports labeling him “as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive” are “not fair.”

“He’s a free thinker. Is that not allowed in America?” she said. “Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair.”

She also went on to praise her husband for being unafraid to endorse an unpopular opinion, even if that means he’s not a universally liked public figure.

“Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them!” she wrote. “Kanye is years ahead of his time.”