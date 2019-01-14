Kim Kardashian Clarifies Kanye West's Reported Comments on R. Kelly and Michael Jackson

Kim Kardashian West is setting the record straight regarding comments her husband Kanye West made over the weekend that appeared to sympathetically address the backlash against Michael Jackson and R. Kelly.

During their gospel Sunday Service, which was attended by many members of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s family, clips began circulating online that showed West, 41, talking to the crowd about how quickly fans can turn against the artists they love.

Although West did not mention Kelly by name, he did address how documentaries can be used to discredit musicians, specifically citing one about Jackson.

“I’m going to nip this in the bud right now,” Kardashian West, 38, tweeted on Monday. “Kanye was speaking about his own experience of everyone quick to say they were canceling him because of differences in opinion & not being perfect.”

“The analogies were in context to his own experiences, not defending anyone else,” she added.

In a separate Tweet she added, “I want to make it very clear, he is not condoning anyone’s actions or unacceptable disgusting behavior. My husband’s words are being taken out of context due to timing.”

During his speech, West told the crowd, “Everybody, they want the art from the artist but anytime they do anything erratic they just gonna pull up the full documentaries on them,” according to a video obtained by TMZ.

West went on to seemingly reference the upcoming documentary about Jackson, Leaving Neverland, which is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. The film centers on two boys who alleged Jackson sexually abused them.

“We can enjoy all their music all we want,” West remarked during the clip, before adding, “If we’re gonna tear down artists, let’s go ahead and take [Leonardo] da Vinci out the Lourve. Let’s take down all the art.”

The timing of West’s speech, as well as his comments about documentaries, led many to believe the Ye rapper was also referring to Kelly, who is being denounced by a growing number of fans and artists following the release of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly documentary.

The documentary features wide-ranging interviews with Kelly’s family members, former friends and colleagues, but most notably, women who claim that for decades the hit-making singer and producer used his power and influence to sexually and physically abuse them and others.

West has worked with Kelly in the past, collaborating on track “To the World” in 2012.

The rapper also revealed in 2016 that when he was first starting out in his music career, he came close to being signed by Kelly, who is also from Chicago.

Reflecting on the controversy surrounding his performance at Glastonbury the previous year, West told BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac, “It put me back in the position of when I was in high school and I got fired from my job, or when I played my music for R. Kelly and he told me he was going to sign me.”

“Then three months later I didn’t have any money, I couldn’t afford a haircut, I couldn’t take my girlfriend to the movies and I’m still in my momma’s bedroom, working on beats and I was that close to being signed by R. Kelly.”

R. Kelly Earl Gibson III/Getty

Hours before Kardashian West clarified her husband’s comments, French Montana walked back on his recent comments after appearing to support Kelly.

On Saturday night, TMZ reported that Montana told the outlet, “All the greats went down like that,” adding, “Let somebody enjoy their legacy. Whatever happened, happened, man.”

TMZ said that Montana also invoked Jackson, who has also been accused of sexual abuse, in his statement.

Montana went on to add an addendum on Twitter, writing, “Let me be clear. My heart is with the victims.”

“I never thought the people I looked up to as a kid, who sang and danced and gave me hope to become a superstar would become drug addicts, child molestors [sic] and rapists. I am hoping we as a culture create better leaders. We need them,” he added.

R. Kelly’s lawyer has denied the allegations made in Lifetime’s documentary. In an interview with the Associated Press on Friday, Chicago-based attorney Steve Greenberg called the documentary “disgusting” and claimed that producers told “disgruntled” women incriminating things to say about Kelly off camera in an effort to incriminate the Grammy winner.

Producers of the film, however, denied these allegations. “We are enormously proud of the series. The powerful stories from the women in the documentary speak for themselves,” they previously said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Their honesty and candor has resonated with millions of viewers.”

If you or someone you know think they are being abused, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY) now for anonymous, confidential help, available 24/7.