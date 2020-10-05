Kardashian said in a new interview with GRAZIA that changing West's sheets while wearing gloves and a face shield "was really a scary time"

Kim Kardashian on Caring for Kanye West During Bout with COVID-19: 'It Was So Scary and Unknown'

For Kim Kardashian West, caring for her husband Kanye while he recovered from coronavirus was a daunting experience.

In an interview for GRAZIA's cover story, the 39-year-old opened up about the experience helping West, 43, while being home alone with their kids.

"Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on," she told the outlet. "It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no-one else in the house to help."

Kardashian West — who shares daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 16 months, with West — said he tested positive around the same time that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced they had it in mid-March. (West previously revealed he had it in late February.)

“I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good," she said. "It was a challenge because it was so unknown."

"Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time," she said, later adding that "Maybe our planet needed a break."

In July, West opened up about facing his COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this year in an all-encompassing interview with Forbes.

"Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I'm supposed to do to get over it," the rapper told the outlet of his experience with the virus. "I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can't be sicker than me!" (Drake later revealed he had tested negative.)

The beauty mogul's new interview with GRAZIA comes three months after West announced he'd run for president — a decision met with ridicule and doubt by many. (One campaign operative told PEOPLE last week that there were "too many chiefs" in West's campaign, leading to his unlikely run that got his name on only a dozen state ballots.)

He's also been "struggling again" with his bipolar disorder, one source told PEOPLE. Last month, he spent several days sending erratic posts on Twitter.

"He's off his meds," an insider told PEOPLE last month. "He promised he'd stay on them. The last time, part of his negotiation with Kim was that he'd get back on his medication and he would work very hard to control his impulses. He made a lot of promises. And now those promises are broken, less than a month later."

The source explained that Kim is feeling "like she can only take so much."

"It's the same thing over and over and over again," the source says. "He's on very thin ice with her right now, and she's truly trying to decide what to do to protect the kids, but also her own sanity. The whole thing is discouraging and difficult for her."

In July, the mother-of-four shared publicly addressed her husband's disorder, asking fans for "compassion" and calling their situation "complicated and painful."