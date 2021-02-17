"An injury from that has manifested itself," he said during an Instagram Live Q&A session

The Killers' Brandon Flowers to Undergo Shoulder Surgery After Flipping 'Over the Handlebars' on Bike

The Killers' Brandon Flowers is gearing up to undergo surgery after sustaining an injury during a previous mountain biking accident.

The band's frontman revealed the news during an Instagram Live Q&A video on Friday, in which he appeared alongside drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr.

"Some of you may have seen the picture I posted and some footage when I went over the handlebars on my bike and an injury from that has manifested itself," said the star, 39, before detailing the nature of his fracture.

"I have a torn labrum in that shoulder so I am going under the knife in a couple of weeks to get that taken care of," he said.

A rep for Flowers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

It appears Flowers may have hurt his shoulder in September 2017. At the time, he tweeted a photo on the official Twitter of The Killers that showcased his bruised face.

"When mtn (mountain) biking down hill, don't squeeze left brake," he wrote. It is unclear whether this was the incident that has led to his forthcoming operation.

The star revealed that he has experienced substantial complications due to his "bad shoulders" for quite some time now, citing that he previously underwent decompression surgery on both of his shoulders. Flowers said some of his bone was "shaved" off as part of the procedure to help alleviate his pain.