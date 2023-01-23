Kiely Williams Recalls Hooking Up with 3 Members of B2K at Once: 'Everybody Has Their Hoe Days'

"I'm grown. I can admit it," said the former 3LW and Cheetah Girls member during a recent interview with Carlos King

Published on January 23, 2023 01:20 PM
CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD - "Episode 304" - "Neil deGrasse Tyson vs Rick Fox and Boy Band vs Girl Group"- The celebrity teams competing to win cash for their charities features the families of cosmologist, author and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and NBA Champion, actor and businessman Rick Fox. In a separate game, a boy-band team will take on girl-group members. This episode of "Celebrity Family Feud" airs SUNDAY, JULY 16 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. (Eric McCandless via Getty Images) KIELY WILLIAMS; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 11: Omarion, Lil' Fizz, Raz-B and J-Boog of B2K discuss "The Millennium Tour" with the Build Series at Build Studio on March 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Kiely Williams and Lil' Fizz, Raz-B and J-Boog of B2K. Photo: Eric McCandless via Getty; Roy Rochlin/Getty

Kiely Williams is opening up about the intimate details of her girl group days!

In a new interview with TV host Carlos King, the former Cheetah Girls and 3LW member revealed she once hooked up with three members of the R&B-pop boy band B2K at the same time during her time in the "No More (Baby I'ma Do Right)" collective.

After King, 43, asked Williams if she ever dated B2K member Ray B, the 36-year-old "Spectacular" singer and actress responded: "Date is a loose word. I wouldn't give that definition. I think I said 'entanglement' — with all of them except for Omari," referring to Omarion.

3LW
Naturi Naughton, Kiely Williams and Adrienne Bailon of 3LW. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Williams continued, "I'm grown. I can admit it. Everybody has their hoe days. Let them have 'em. We can look back on them days when we're older and be like, 'Yeah, I was out there thot thot thottin'. I got kids. I don't care!"

The host then clarified, "So, wait — Kiely, Fizz, J Boog, Raz B, at the same damn time?"

"Only one time," explained Williams. "That's totally a one-time thing. Look, everybody gotta be young. Everybody gotta make mistakes."

Looking back on the "entanglement," she continued, "They were cute back in the day!"

She previously spoke about the experience during a June 2021 interview with The Shade Room to promote her appearance on the reality series BET Presents: The Encore.

"I had some entanglements!" said Williams at the time. "When I was in 3LW, for like, a hot second, I had an entanglement with Mario... And all of the members of B2K."

