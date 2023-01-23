Kiely Williams Recalls Hooking Up with 3 Members of B2K at Once: 'Everybody Has Their Hoe Days'

Kiely Williams is opening up about the intimate details of her girl group days!

In a new interview with TV host Carlos King, the former Cheetah Girls and 3LW member revealed she once hooked up with three members of the R&B-pop boy band B2K at the same time during her time in the "No More (Baby I'ma Do Right)" collective.

After King, 43, asked Williams if she ever dated B2K member Ray B, the 36-year-old "Spectacular" singer and actress responded: "Date is a loose word. I wouldn't give that definition. I think I said 'entanglement' — with all of them except for Omari," referring to Omarion.

Naturi Naughton, Kiely Williams and Adrienne Bailon of 3LW. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Williams continued, "I'm grown. I can admit it. Everybody has their hoe days. Let them have 'em. We can look back on them days when we're older and be like, 'Yeah, I was out there thot thot thottin'. I got kids. I don't care!"

The host then clarified, "So, wait — Kiely, Fizz, J Boog, Raz B, at the same damn time?"

"Only one time," explained Williams. "That's totally a one-time thing. Look, everybody gotta be young. Everybody gotta make mistakes."

Looking back on the "entanglement," she continued, "They were cute back in the day!"

She previously spoke about the experience during a June 2021 interview with The Shade Room to promote her appearance on the reality series BET Presents: The Encore.

"I had some entanglements!" said Williams at the time. "When I was in 3LW, for like, a hot second, I had an entanglement with Mario... And all of the members of B2K."