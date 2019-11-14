PG-rated pop music lovers — it’s that time again!

Kidz Bop, the brand that brings a youthful twist to popular hit songs, is releasing KIDZ BOP 40. The 16-track album drops Friday and includes the latest chart-topping fan favorites like Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” and Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ “Señorita.”

Each track is reimagined and covered by a talented group of singers ages 14 and under. With catchy tunes and a unique sound, Kidz Bop albums continue to make waves for young music listeners by modifying pop songs with kid-friendly lyrics that are appropriate for all ages.

“We have firmly established our place in pop culture and as the No. 1 music brand for kids with millions of kids and families listening to Kidz Bop every day,” Victor Zaraya, president of Kidz Bop exclusively tells PEOPLE. “We gear up to celebrate our 20th birthday in 2021, it is exciting to see moms and dads who grew up listening to Kidz Bop music, sharing our music with their own kids.”

Image zoom Kidz Bop singers Courtesy Kidz Bop

This year, for the first time since the franchise began touring six years ago, Kidz Bop went global — expanding in the U.K. and breaking into new territories in Australia, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, where they searched for talented kids to sing, dance and take on the biggest radio hits.

Kidz Bop, the brand’s debut album by the original Kidz Bop Kids, was released in 2001. The new talented group of singers hailing from across the nation are: Alana, 10, Isaiah, 12, Jacob, 13, Julianna, 14, Layla, 11, Liv, 12, and Stephen, 11.

Image zoom Kidz Bop singers Courtesy Kidz Bop

And the new gang is having a blast. For their “Old Town Road” video, “we got to ride horses and we went to Palm Springs and it was super cool because we had like a Porsche there,” says Layla, 11. “And our costumes were great!”

Since its 2001 debut, Kidz Bop has sold 20 million albums and generated 3 million streams. They’ve also had some big-named alumni like Zendaya and Becky G. The Kidz Bop Kids have made more than 15 appearances on local news shows and more than 32 million subscribers tune in to Kidz Bop Radio on Sirius XM. Additionally, the Kidz Bop Kids have been named Billboard’s No. 1 Kids’ Artist for nine consecutive years, from 2010 to 2018.

In a remake of Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts,” the young stars can be heard singing, “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100 percent that kid even when I’m crying crazy”: a fun spin on the original, in which Lizzo sings, “Turns out I’m 100 percent that b—.”

It’s no surprise the brand has racked up 24 Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 list. Only The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Barbra Streisand have topped this record.