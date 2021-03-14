Justin Bieber Performs Medley of 'Hold On' and 'Anyone' for First Time at 2021 Kids' Choice Awards

Justin Bieber has made his return to the Kids' Choice Awards stage!

On Saturday, the pop star, 27, put on a show-stopping performance of his hit song "Intentions" after being presented by his wife Hailey Baldwin.

For his performance of "Intentions," Bieber was joined by Migos rapper Quavo and the pop star later performed a medley of his latest singles "Hold On" and "Anyone."

During the show, Bieber won awards in the favorite male artist and favorite music collaboration categories, the latter of which was for "Stuck with U," his duet with Ariana Grande benefitting COVID relief efforts.

On Friday, Baldwin shared with PEOPLE that she was really looking forward to presenting her husband.

"I'm excited! It feels good to get out and get dressed up and be back in this kind of environment, to be presenting. It's exciting," she said. "It's cool. Obviously, we're both grown up, we've grown up watching the Kids' Choice Awards and I think to be here and be married and do it together is really fun."

Bieber announced he would be performing at the Kids' Choice Awards last month, telling PEOPLE he was looking forward to the "full-circle moment."

"The Kids' Choice Awards was my first awards show and returning to share my new music is a full-circle moment," Bieber told PEOPLE exclusively. "Although the show may look different this year, the KCAs are always a ton of fun and there will definitely be no shortage of slime!"

The "Sorry" singer was the top music nominee at this year's ceremony, garnering five nominations total: favorite male artist, favorite song ("Yummy") and three for favorite music collaboration — "Lonely," his collaboration with Benny Blanco, "Holy," his team-up with Chance the Rapper and "Stuck with U."

Bieber was originally set to perform his track "Intentions" alongside Quavo during last year's ceremony, but couldn't once the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic caused it to be postponed.

Bieber's last KCA win was at the 2019 KCAs where he took home the favorite collab award for his track "No Brainer" with DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper and Quavo. In 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2016, he took home the favorite male singer award. (He was also slimed in 2012!)

Also, Bieber's last performance was at the 2010 awards, where he hit the stage with his first big track: "Baby." In total, he's taken home a total of nine KCA Blimps.

The biggest and slimiest award show of the year airs across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel.

This year's iteration of the popular kids-focused award show is hosted by Kenan Thompson, who is no stranger to Nickelodeon. The Saturday Night Live star won a coveted Kids' Choice Awards orange blimp in 2000 for his work on the sketch comedy series All That. He was also nominated for the same award several years prior alongside his longtime collaborator Kel Mitchell.

"Nickelodeon has been part of my life and my family forever and I can't wait to host this year's Kids' Choice Awards," Thompson previously told PEOPLE. "Am I worried about getting slimed? Naaaah. It's going to come fast and cold, but it's not my first rodeo — you know what I'm saying? So, bring on the slime and let's do this!"