Justin Bieber 'Can't Wait' to Perform at 2020 Kids' Choice Awards: 'Get That Slime Ready!'

Justin Bieber‘s intentions for Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 are pretty clear — and fans are in for a show!

The pop superstar, 26, is set to hit the stage during the awards show — which airs on Sunday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m. local time — to perform his new song “Intentions” with Migos star Quavo. The biggest and slimiest award show of the year will broadcast live from the Forum in Inglewood, California.

“Early in my career, I got to perform one of my first singles on the Kids’ Choice Awards stage, and I can’t wait to do it again and share my new music for the kids and with the kids,” Bieber tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Get that slime ready!”

Bieber will deliver his highly-anticipated performance at the show hosted by Chance the Rapper, 26. The Grammy-winner previously told PEOPLE of his excitement to be the Kids’ Choice Awards frontman this year.

“It’s a huge honor and a big deal,” Chance told PEOPLE. “I’d watch Nickelodeon — it was channel 54 here — it was all I watched, and I watched crazy, super amazing people host my whole life. To be able to be in that world is like a fantasy.”

Chance, who won the Kids’ Choice Award for favorite collaboration last year, is excited for his daughters Kensli, 4, and Marli, 6 months, to tune in and watch him on his big night.

“My oldest daughter is excited whenever I’m on TV, and my youngest daughter is excited whenever anything happens, so there will be some smiles in the house for sure,” he said.

Bieber has won more than a dozen Kids’ Choice Awards throughout his musical career. He is currently in the running for three KCA trophies, with two nods in the favorite music collaboration category for his songs “10,000 Hours” with Dan + Shay and “I Don’t Care” with Ed Sheeran. He’s also up for favorite male artist.

“Intentions” featuring Quavo is the second single Bieber released from his latest album Changes. The track debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart.

Fans hoping to see their favorite stars take home orange blimps at this year’s show can cast their votes on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website and on the Screens Up app. International fans can submit their votes using the Nick Play app in the regions where it is available. Fans will also be able to vote on Twitter.

The Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 will air on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel.