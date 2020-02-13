Chance the Rapper Is Set to Host the 2020 Kids' Choice Awards — and His Daughters Are Stoked

Chance the Rapper is living out his childhood dreams.

The Grammy winner, 26, will host Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards, airing March 22 at 7:30 p.m. local time. The biggest and slimiest award show of the year will broadcast live from the Forum in Inglewood, California.

“It’s a huge honor and a big deal,” the star tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I’d watch Nickelodeon — it was channel 54 here — it was all I watched, and I watched crazy, super amazing people host my whole life. To be able to be in that world is like a fantasy.”

Chance, who won the Kids’ Choice Award for favorite collaboration in 2019, is excited for his daughters Kensli, 4, and Marli, 5 months, to tune in and watch him on his big night.

“My oldest daughter is excited whenever I’m on TV, and my youngest daughter is excited whenever anything happens, so there will be some smiles in the house for sure,” he says.

Image zoom Chance The Rapper Daniel Boczarski/Getty

RELATED: Chance The Rapper to Host Punk’d Revival for Quibi: ‘I Grew Up Watching This Show’

Beginning Thursday, fans can cast their votes for their favorite stars on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website and on the Screens Up app. International fans can submit their votes using the Nick Play app in the regions where it is available. Fans will also be able to vote on Twitter.

Ahead of the award show, Nickelodeon SlimeFest — a two-day family friendly music festival — will make its West Coast debut on March 21 and March 22 at the Forum.

Image zoom Chance The Rapper Gary Miller/FilmMagic

RELATED: Chance the Rapper and Megan Thee Stallion Star in Quibi’s Super Bowl Commercial

French Montana, Blanco Brown and breakout pop group Why Don’t We are among the stars set to hit the stage during the festival.

Fans can catch Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel.

Below, PEOPLE has the exclusive list of nominees in the categories of favorite song, favorite female and favorite male artist.

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Katy Perry Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

Marshmello

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE SONG

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“Memories,” Maroon 5

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X

“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers

“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift