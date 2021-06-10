Over the weekend, the musician was filmed using the slur on fans during a Tennessee performance

Kid Rock Repeats Homophobic Slur as He Claims He Has a 'Lot of Love' for Gay Friends in Tweet

Kid Rock is addressing the recent news that he used a homophobic slur on stage.

Tweeting in the third person on Wednesday, the musician (real name Bob Ritchie) repeated the slur as he addressed his behavior at a recent Tennessee performance as he claimed he had "love" for his gay friends.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"If Kid Rock using the word f-t offends you, good chance you are one," the 50-year-old tweeted. "Either way, I know he has a lot of love for his gay friends and I will have a talk with him. Have a nice day. -Bob Ritchie."

Several Twitter users were upset by Rock's post, repeating the harmful word.

Kid Rock Credit: Kid Rock/Twitter

"I am so confused right now. You used your real name to justify your stage persona's bad behaviour?" wrote one user. "And trotting out the old Clanger 'some of his best friends are gay.' Yes I had to Google 'Bob Ritchie.' No I'm not gay, just open minded."

"Funny how bigots always claim to have friends of whatever particular slur they happen to be slinging," added another.

Rock's tweet comes days after he was filmed using the F-word at fans for recording him during his performance at FishLipz Bar & Grill in Smithville, Tennessee. TMZ shared the video.

RELATED VIDEO: Morgan Wallen Says There Are 'No Excuses' After Video Surfaces of Singer Using the N-Word

"F--- your iPhone, yeah," he said in the video while flipping off the patron and pointing at his crotch. "You can post this. You can post this d--- right now. F---ing f---s with your phones out."

Back in 2019, the musician was removed from the stage during a performance at the Honky Tonk bar for berating Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar. At the time, he was captured saying they could "suck a d--- sideways."