Kid Rock Pays Off $81,000 Worth of Layaways Following Controversial Christmas Parade Debacle

He’s making his list, checking it twice and bringing joy to those who are nice at a Nashville-area Walmart. However, this time, the jolly man in his red and white suit goes by the name of Kid Rock.

Just days after Tyler Perry dropped $434,000 to pay off all the layaway items at two Atlanta-area Walmarts, the “Picture” singer followed the act of kindness by paying off layaway items in his hometown.

“Great idea!” the 47-year-old rocker tweeted in response to Perry’s kind deed. “I followed your lead and paid off the layaway at my local Walmart in Nashville. Merry Christmas and God Bless You!”

Kid Rock contributed about $81,000 to settle all of the store’s accounts, manager Tom Meyer told The Tennessean. According to Meyer, Rock phoned the store on Friday morning to express his desire to spread some holiday cheer, before his manager visited the store later that day to complete the transaction.

“Kudos to Kid Rock for making such a gesture in our community,” Meyer said. “I think that’s a pretty Nashville proud moment.”

Aside from being gifted their paid-off items, each layaway customer will also receive a thoughtful card from Kid Rock reading, “Merry Christmas from your neighbor!”