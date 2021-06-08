Kid Rock Hurls Homophobic Slur, Flips Off Guests for Filming During Tennessee Performance

In 2019, the musician was removed from stage after verbally berating Oprah and Joy Behar

Kid Rock was captured using a homophobic slur.

During a performance over the weekend, the 50-year-old singer hurled a homophobic slur at fans for recording him during a performance at FishLipz Bar & Grill in Smithville, Tennessee. TMZ shared the video.

"F- your iPhone, yeah," he said in the video while flipping off the patron and pointing at his crotch. "You can post this. You can post this d- right now. F-ing f-s with your phones out."

A rep for Kid Rock did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some people, including comedian W. Kamau Bell, weren't surprised by the musician's use of the slur.

"Kid Rock is not in hot water. Kid Rock is in Kid Rock water." tweeted the CNN personality. "Kid Rock water is comprised of old beer, urine, & cigarette butts sitting out in the sun in an upside down MAGA cap."

"When I heard Kid Rock made a homophobic comment, I got so mad I drove 12 hours to my parents house, went in the attic, found Kid Rock's latest cassette, and threw it out," tweeted one user.

Back in 2019, the musician was removed from stage during a performance at the Honky Tonk bar for berating Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar. At the time, he was captured saying they could "suck a d- sideways."