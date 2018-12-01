Kid Rock Replaced by Shooting Hero as Grand Marshal at Parade After Calling Joy Behar a B

After Kid Rock called Joy Behar a derogatory term on Friday, he was ousted as grand marshal of Saturday’s Nashville Christmas Parade.

James Shaw Jr., who tackled the gunman during a shooting at a Nashville-area Waffle House in April, was offered the spot in Rock’s place.

Kid Rock and Joy Behar Craig Barritt/Getty; Ron Galella/WireImage

On Friday, Rock threw a crude term at Behar on Fox & Friends. “People need to calm down, get a little less politically correct,” he said. “And I would say, you know, love everybody, except — I’d say screw that Joy Behar bitch.”

Behar offered her response to Rock on The View later that day. “This bitch and these bitches will be happy to have you on the show and have a beer,” Behar said of the panel of women who host the show.

“What is it about me that he feels the need to say that, though?” she added. “Who am I? I’m just a comedian on a show. Why doesn’t he go after the big shots? Why me?”

“The 65th Nashville Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 1 will not feature Kid Rock, who had previously volunteered to serve as its Grand Marshal,” Piedmont Natural Gas, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and Tennessee Holiday Productions — organizers of the parade — said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“Parade organizers feel that the grand marshal should personify the spirit of the Nashville community. … The parade is a fun family tradition that also raises money for worthy charitable causes. We appreciate the hundreds of community volunteers who are working hard to make this year’s parade another great event,” the statement said.

“Just got some really exciting news!!!!!” Shaw tweeted on Friday.

“Parade starting soon, see you there….,” he posted on Saturday.

On Friday, councilman Freddie O’Connell tweeted that he would not attend because “the choice of [Rock as] Grand Marshal evokes neither the spirit of Christmas nor the inclusivity I think represents the best of Nashville.”

Later in the day, O’Connell said that he “will be dropping by the Nashville Christmas parade” and congratulated Shaw on his new position.

A spokesperson for Nashville Mayor David Briley told The Tennessean that Briley was “inclined not to participate” if Rock kept the gig.

On Friday, Rock’s friend Bryan Lewis told Variety that Rock still intended to serve in his original role. He “will show up and is going to try to participate as grand marshal tomorrow,” Lewis said.

On Saturday, Rock addressed his removal from the parade’s lineup and suggested that he may still attend. “Well folks, it is official…My parade has been rained on!” he wrote on Facebook.

“But in the end, it is not about me. It is about the kids and the wonderful work they do at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital,” he said. “Either way, myself, family and especially my granddaughter, are gonna enjoy today.”

“Sending well wishes for a break in the rain and a successful parade,” Rock added. “I love Nashville and the people she holds. But remember…Rock n Roll Never Forgets!!”

In the wake of the controversy on Friday, Rock mentioned on Facebook that Behar had criticized his, Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent’s visit to the White House in April.

“Mess with the bull, you get the horns. End of story,” he wrote. “I apologized for cursing on live tv, I will not for my sentiment nor do I expect an apology from her or anyone else who has choice words for me or doesn’t like me.”

“You cannot say that,” co-host Steve Doocy responded to Rock on Fox & Friends, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “We apologize for that. Listen, she’s just got a different point of view than you do.”

“You apologize for that language, right?” Doocy asked him.

“I did apologize for the language, not the sentiment,” Rock said.

“We don’t feel that way,” Doocy followed up. “We apologize for both.”