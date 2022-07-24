Kid Rock Fans Trash Concert Venue After He Cancels North Dakota Performance Due to 'High Winds'

Kid Rock's audience was left disappointed after more than two hours of watching Night Ranger perform as the opening act

Kid Rock's abrupt absence caused some chaos at the North Dakota State Fair.

After the Grammy Award nominee, 51, canceled his performance at the last minute due to weather conditions Friday in Minot, N.D., concertgoers began trashing the venue and at least one fan was detained by police, according to TMZ.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the footage obtained by TMZ, several audience members could be seen hurling bottles at the stage and one was tackled after he climbed onto the platform. He was later seen being escorted in handcuffs by officers across the parking lot.

Kid Rock shared a statement on Twitter after canceling the show: "SO PISSED OFF we could not play for a sold out crowd tonight in Minot, ND (because of high winds) - I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other."

The audience was left disappointed after more than two hours of watching Night Ranger perform as the opening act, when an officer from the Ward County Sheriff's Department took to the stage to announce the headliner had been canceled.

"The Sheriff's Department would like to clarify to tonight's concert fans that the decision to cancel the Kid Rock concert was not made by the Sheriff's Department. The Sheriff simply announced the cancellation. We did not cancel the show," WCSD later shared in a statement.

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, has not been known for his concert etiquette in the past, previously declaring that he wouldn't perform at venues with COVID-19 vaccine or mask mandates in place after he announced his Bad Reputation tour in January.

"If you think I'm gonna sit out there and sing 'Don't Tell Me How to Live' and 'We the People' while people are holding up their f—ing vaccine cards and wearing masks, that s— ain't happening," he wrote at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Travis Scott Pauses Outdoor Concert in New York Over Safety Concerns