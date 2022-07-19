The music festival is set to take place on Oct. 22 and 23 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

The Kid LAROI and Monsta X to Headline Inaugural NickFest: The 'Messiest Music Festival Ever'

Get ready to feel that Nick-nostalgia, fans. The inaugural NickFest is set to make a splash with its star-studded performance lineup.

On Tuesday, PEOPLE can exclusively announce that The Kid LAROI, K-pop group Monsta X and many more are set to perform at the two-day festival.

NickFest is set to take place on Oct. 22 and 23 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Monsta X will perform on Saturday with Alec Benjamin, 24kGoldn, Dixie, KYLE, Olivia O'Brien, Salem Ilese, Chri$tian Gate$, Prentiss, Tiffany Day, Boys World, Andrea Botez, DJs Amira and Kayla, Sebastian Topete, Good Newz Girls, That Girl Lay Lay and Young Dylan.

Meanwhile, Sunday's performances will include The Kid LAROI, San Holo, Tai Verdes, Joshua Bassett, beabadoobee, LP Giobbi, Charly Jordan, G Flip, Kiiara, Little Jet, Ian Asher, 99 Goonsquad, Addison Grace, Ryan Prunty, Good Newz Girls, That Girl Lay Lay, Young Dylan and a musical event featuring Monster High: The Movie.

Aside from its musical performances, the festival will also include one-of-a-kind immersive experiences, rides and interactive activities.

Some of the activities include SpongeBob SquarePants Krusty Krab & Fry Cook Games, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Training Course, Slime Central, Nickelodeon Ferris Wheel and Nickelodeon Food Village.

Considering the festival takes places in October, it will also offer Halloween celebrations and surprises like costume contests and themed experiences. Attendees can expect a Loud House Hay Maze, Pumpkin Patch and Spookify Your Look, a "glam" station.

For tickets, American Express Platinum Card Members will have access to early general admission and VIP purchases beginning Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET. For the general public, tickets will go on sale on July 26 at 1 p.m. ET.

The VIP ticket will include access to special performance viewing areas, expedited entry, VIP parking, premium lounge access and dedicated concessions.