Kid Cudi Walks Off Stage at Rolling Loud Miami After Festival-Goers Throw Bottles

Kid Cudi was selected as the festival's headliner after Kanye West dropped out last minute

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 22: Rapper Kid Cudi performs onstage during day one of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Kid Cudi is setting his boundaries.

The rapper, 38, paused his Rolling Loud Miami festival performance on Friday after being struck in the face by a bottle.

After being hit, the "Pursuit of Happiness" singer said to the crowd, "Yo, I will walk off this stage if y'all throw one more f------ thing up here." He continued, "I will leave right now."

"You are ruining [it] for everybody," he said. "If I get hit with one more f------ thing, if I see one more f------ thing on this f------ stage I'm leaving. Don't f--- with me."

As he finished speaking, another object was thrown right beside him. The rapper then walked off stage cutting his set short.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 22: Rapper Kid Cudi performs onstage during day one of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Fans of the rapper went to social media to express their frustration. "The Kid Cudi hate is truly embarrassing and sad af," tweeted one user. "Dude don't deserve any of that just because your favorite artist refused to show up."

Kid Cudi was selected to perform at the festival after the original headliner, Kanye West, dropped out of the gig at the last minute "due to circumstances outside of our control," said the festival's statement.

"I feel bad for him, he didn't deserve that," tweeted another person. This same user also revealed the audience began chanting "Kanye" as Kid Cudi walked off.

Surprisingly though, Ye did perform at the festival as he made a surprise appearance during Lil Durk's performance.

Kanye didn't stay for long but the audience went wild when he came out. The rapper performed "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1," a song that originally featured Kid Cudi. Seen as a dig to the rapper, it seems like their beef is alive and well.

A rep for Kid Cudi did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Rolling lOUD festival tweeted on Saturday: "Rolling Loud is a family. Our fans, the artists, and everyone involved need to look out for each other. Share the love and be respectful to everyone. We love you, Cudi. Please take care of each other and let's have an amazing day 2!"

In April, the Entergalactic artist said that he and West are "not cool" when they appeared together on the Pusha T track "Rock n Roll" from his new album It's Almost Dry.

"I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man," Cudi wrote on Twitter at the time. "He's not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye."

Although he and the YEEZY founder squashed their beef in 2016, they sparked a new feud in February when West announced that Cudi would not appear on his Donda 2 album because of his friendship with Pete Davidson, who is dating West's ex Kim Kardashian.

"Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he's friends with you-know-who," West wrote at the time.

Kid Cudi and Ye Kid Cudi and Kanye West | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; Victor Boyko/Getty

"Too bad I don't wanna be on ur album u f—in dinosaur hahaha 🤣," Cudi wrote back on Instagram before penning a tweet directed toward West. "We talked weeks ago about this. You're whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet," he posted on Twitter. "You ain't no friend. BYE."