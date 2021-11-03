Kid Cudi Says Writing 'Day 'N' Nite' Was 'Like Therapy' for Him in Clip from New Documentary

Kid Cudi didn't write his music for clout — he did it for himself.

On Wednesday, Kid Cudi (whose real name is Scott Mescudi), talked about the making of his 2008 smash hit "Day 'N' Nite" in a PEOPLE-exclusive clip from his upcoming documentary titled A Man Named Scott.

In the clip, the rapper, 37, says that at the time, he "wasn't thinking about making another album."

"I was just like, let's try to make one good song here. Just one good song and just perfect that — and then from there we'll figure everything out but let me just make at least one song that I know is amazing," Cudi, 37, says in the clip. The single was later featured on his 2009 debut LP, Man on the Moon: The End of Day.

The clip also features a snippet from a 2008 interview where Cudi says that writing the track was "like therapy" for him.

"I was going through a really rough time and it was really just like therapy for me to write it," he says.

He also assures that he didn't write it in hopes it would be received well — rather, he wrote it for himself.

"I wasn't thinking about making a hit record," he says. "I wrote it for me, you know what I'm saying? And if people felt it, that's cool."

Last week, the "Pursuit of Happiness" rapper released the trailer to the documentary — and offered fans a glimpse into his psyche as he learns to live with sudden fame and the pressures of being idolized by millions.

Amazon described the film as "Cudi's journey over a decade of creative choices, struggles and breakthroughs, making music that continues to move and empower his millions of fans around the world."

"Creating something new and helping people, it's always been an escape for me, and it's freeing," he said in a trailer for the movie. "Everything I make has to help people in some way."

After checking into rehab to seek treatment for depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts in 2016, Cudi told Billboard two years later that he has since found peace.

"I have so much joy that I don't feel like I'm fighting anymore," he said. "It was this year, around my birthday [in late January]. I'm the best I've ever been in my life. I realized I was genuinely happy, and there's nothing really going on in particular… Creating is making me happy again."