Kid Cudi's pursuit of happiness may lead him away from the hip-hop world soon.

In a new interview on First We Feast's Hot Ones series, Cudi chowed down on some spicy wings and opened up about his future career plans, which might not include music forever.

After host Sean Evans brought up the topic of aging in the rap scene, the 38-year-old "Day 'n' Nite" musician (whose real name is Scott Mescudi) cited Snoop Dogg, JAY-Z, Eminem and other figures in the genre who've inspired him with their longevity.

"But I don't feel like I have what they have. I just don't know if I wanna do music, drop albums for too much longer, you know?" said the performer, who recent dropped his eighth album, Entergalactic — a companion project to his animated Netflix special of the same name. "I'm kind of nearing the end on all things Kid Cudi, I think."

Since hitting the scene with his debut album, 2009's Man on the Moon: The End of Day, Cudi's achieved success with hit singles like "Memories" with David Guetta and "The Scotts" with Travis Scott and 2018's Kids See Ghosts, a collaborative album with Kanye West.

While Cudi's also acted consistently for more than a decade, recent years have seen him ramp up his film career with roles in Don't Look Up and X. In addition to Entergalactic, he's currently attached to five more films that are in varying stages of production: Crater, Silent Night, Teddy, September 17th and Real Life.

Kid Cudi. Theo Wargo/Getty

"I'm really curious to see what else I can do," said Cudi on Hot Ones before detailing an unexpected possibly future career path. "I was thinking about this — and this is like a wacky idea I had years ago. But it would be cool to, like, one day be a kindergarten teacher. And just do that for a couple years."

He continued, "Like, when I'm, like, 50… And I just, like, infect the youth with that freshness. Get 'em young, and then those kids will just sprinkle the freshness to the world, and I'll just be like, 'Yes! Yes!'"