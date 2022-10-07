Kid Cudi Says He Might Be 'Nearing the End' of His Rap Career: 'Curious to See What Else I Can Do'

During a recent appearance on Hot Ones, Cudi spoke about his future career plans — which could possibly include teaching kindergarten

By
Published on October 7, 2022 05:23 PM
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 22: Rapper Kid Cudi performs onstage during day one of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Kid Cudi. Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty

Kid Cudi's pursuit of happiness may lead him away from the hip-hop world soon.

In a new interview on First We Feast's Hot Ones series, Cudi chowed down on some spicy wings and opened up about his future career plans, which might not include music forever.

After host Sean Evans brought up the topic of aging in the rap scene, the 38-year-old "Day 'n' Nite" musician (whose real name is Scott Mescudi) cited Snoop Dogg, JAY-Z, Eminem and other figures in the genre who've inspired him with their longevity.

"But I don't feel like I have what they have. I just don't know if I wanna do music, drop albums for too much longer, you know?" said the performer, who recent dropped his eighth album, Entergalactic — a companion project to his animated Netflix special of the same name. "I'm kind of nearing the end on all things Kid Cudi, I think."

Since hitting the scene with his debut album, 2009's Man on the Moon: The End of Day, Cudi's achieved success with hit singles like "Memories" with David Guetta and "The Scotts" with Travis Scott and 2018's Kids See Ghosts, a collaborative album with Kanye West.

While Cudi's also acted consistently for more than a decade, recent years have seen him ramp up his film career with roles in Don't Look Up and X. In addition to Entergalactic, he's currently attached to five more films that are in varying stages of production: Crater, Silent Night, Teddy, September 17th and Real Life.

Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi. Theo Wargo/Getty

"I'm really curious to see what else I can do," said Cudi on Hot Ones before detailing an unexpected possibly future career path. "I was thinking about this — and this is like a wacky idea I had years ago. But it would be cool to, like, one day be a kindergarten teacher. And just do that for a couple years."

He continued, "Like, when I'm, like, 50… And I just, like, infect the youth with that freshness. Get 'em young, and then those kids will just sprinkle the freshness to the world, and I'll just be like, 'Yes! Yes!'"

Related Articles
Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi Says He's 'More Proud of Myself Than Ever' in His Mental Health Journey
DDG new album
DDG Talks New Album, Listening to JAY-Z's Advice and Being 'Very Proud' of Girlfriend Halle Bailey
Harry Styles and Shania Twain
Shania Twain Details 'Future' Plans to Collab with Harry Styles: 'I'm Going to Hold Harry to That'
Coolio
Coolio Once Said Music 'Saved' His Life: 'If I Wasn't Doing Hip-Hop, I'd Be Dead, in Jail or on Drugs'
Coolio
A '90s Teen Fan Turned Reporter Reflects on Her Special Connection with Late Rapper Coolio
Eminem, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are Back in the Studio Together: 'Just a Few Bros Hangin Out'
Eminem Says Dr. Dre's Aneurysm Inspired Him and Snoop Dogg to End 'Stupid' Feud: 'We Talked It Out'
Eminem
Eminem Says Rappers Like J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar and Big Sean Inspire Him to 'Get Back on My S—'
Eminem, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are Back in the Studio Together: 'Just a Few Bros Hangin Out'
Eminem, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg Back Together for a Studio Session: 'Just a Few Bros Hangin Out'
Eminem
Eminem Details His Recovery from Near-Fatal Overdose, Says He Took '75-80' Valium a Night During Detox
3/10/98 Hollywood, CA. Mariah Carey at the 4th Annual Blockbuster Awards.
Mariah Carey Says She'll Release the Lost Alternative Rock Album She Secretly Recorded in 1995
Eminem poses with the 'Best Hip Hop' and 'Global Icon' awards during the MTV EMA's 2013 at the Ziggo Dome on November 10, 2013 in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Eminem's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Eminem performs during the halftime show during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, in Inglewood, Calif Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football, Inglewood, United States - 13 Feb 2022
'Guess Who's Back!' Eminem Announces Greatest Hits Album 'Curtain Call 2'
Credit: Courtesy Deep Cuts Headline: Lil Yachty's New Frozen Pizza Brand Won't Include 'Disgusting' Broccoli: 'I Don't Eat Vegetables'
Lil Yachty's New Frozen Pizza Brand Won't Include 'Disgusting' Broccoli: 'I Don't Eat Vegetables'
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 22: Rapper Kid Cudi performs onstage during day one of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Kid Cudi Walks Off Stage at Rolling Loud Miami After Festival-Goers Throw Bottles
Chingy
Chingy Drops Vulnerable New Single 'Can't Blame Me' About Overcoming 'Rumors and False Narratives'
VMAs best moments
The Best Moments of the 2022 MTV VMAs