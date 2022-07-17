"Though we don't take it lightly, we wish him the best," Rolling Loud said in a statement about Kanye West, announcing that Kid Cudi will replace him as an opening night headliner

Kid Cudi Replaces Kanye West as Rolling Loud Miami Headliner: 'We Wish Him the Best'

Kid Cudi is filling in for Kanye West.

The Grammy Award winner, 38, will headline the opening night of Rolling Loud on Friday, July 22, after the Miami hip-hop music festival announced Sunday on Twitter that West, 45, dropped out of the gig last minute "due to circumstances outside of our control."

A rep for West did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his team on the performance," Rolling Loud co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler said in a statement. "Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing.

"This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don't take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can't wait to see what he has in store," the pair added.

The announcement comes after the Entergalactic artist said that he and West are "not cool" in April when they appeared together on the Pusha T track "Rock n Roll" from his new album It's Almost Dry.

"I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man," Cudi wrote on Twitter at the time. "He's not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye."

Although he and the YEEZY founder squashed their beef in 2016, they sparked a new feud in February when West announced that Cudi would not appear on his Donda 2 album because of his friendship with Pete Davidson, who is dating West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

"Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he's friends with you-know-who," West wrote at the time.

Cudi commented: "Too bad I don't wanna be on ur album u f—ing dinosaur hahaha. Everyone knows I've been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray u for [sic] brother."

"We talked weeks ago about this. You're whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain't no friend. BYE," Cudi added on Twitter. "God opens the door so the wrong people can exit ur life."