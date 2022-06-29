Kid Cudi Says He's 'Prayin' for Travis Barker amid Hospitalization: 'I Love You'

Barker was hospitalized on Tuesday after suffering from pancreatitis, PEOPLE confirmed

Kid Cudi is wishing Travis Barker a speedy recovery.

On Tuesday night, following the Blink-182 drummer's hospitalization, Cudi shared a message on social media out of concern.

"Travis I love u and im prayin for u," the "Pursuit of Happiness" singer, 38, wrote.

Cudi and Barker, 46, previously collaborated in the 2011 song "Cool Head" — which was featured on Barker's album Give the Drummer Some — and have remained pals since.

The "Mr. Rager" singer's message comes after Barker was seen getting wheeled into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on a stretcher.

On Wednesday, PEOPLE confirmed that the punk-rocker is suffering from pancreatitis, an inflammation of the organ that aids in digestion and regulating blood sugar. TMZ was first to report the news.

Kid Cudi, Travis Barker Kid Cudi, Travis Barker | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty; John Shearer/Getty

Wife Kourtney Kardashian was seen trailing close behind him as he entered the hospital in a photo obtained by TMZ on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, an insider told PEOPLE Wednesday, "Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were."

Barker's 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, asked her followers to "please send your prayers" in an Instagram Story posted shortly after her dad was taken to the hospital.

Alabama also shared a since-deleted post to her TikTok page with a similar sentiment. Alongside a photo of herself holding her dad's hand while he was seated in a hospital bed, she wrote, "Please say a prayer," Daily Mail reported.

Hours after Barker went to the hospital, his 18-year-old son Landon was seen performing his collaboration "Die in California" with Machine Gun Kelly, at his Mainstream Sellout Tour concert at Madison Square Garden in New York.

PEOPLE editor Nigel Smith, who attended the concert, said Landon seemed "very emotional" after coming out on stage for a second song inspired by the recent death of his friend Cooper Noriega, a TikTok star who died at 19 on June 9. At one point, Landon shared an embrace with MGK, a family friend who attended Travis and Kardashian's May wedding in Italy.