The announcement of rapper Pusha T's new album It's Almost Dry revealed the tracklist will include a song featuring Cudi and West, former close-knit collaborators who fell out earlier this year

Kid Cudi Clarifies Kanye West Relationship as He Appears on Pusha T Track: 'I Am Not Cool with That Man'

Kid Cudi wants fans to know where he currently stands with Kanye West.

The announcement of rapper Pusha T's new album It's Almost Dry, produced by Pharrell Williams and West, revealed the tracklist will include an as-yet-unnamed song featuring the musicians and former tight-knit collaborators, who fell out earlier this year over Cudi's friendship with West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian's new flame, Pete Davidson.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a tweet posted Tuesday, Cudi, 38, explained how the collaboration with West, 44, came about for the album, dropping Friday, and clarified the current state of their relationship. "Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man," wrote the X actor, born Scott Mescudi. "He's not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz that's my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye."

The pair used to be close, as West signed Cudi to his GOOD Music record label in 2008 while he was coming up in the music scene. Following many collaborations including 2010's "All of the Lights" and 2016's "Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1," both artists teamed up to form the duo Kids See Ghosts and released a self-titled album together in 2018 to widespread critical acclaim.

They worked on the tracks "Moon" and "Remote Control, Pt. 2" for West's 2021 album Donda, but then he publicly called Cudi out online for his friendship with Davidson, 28, in February. In a since-deleted Instagram post, West said Cudi "will not be on Donda because he's friends with you know who," seemingly referring to Davidson.

"Too bad I don't wanna be on ur album u f---in dinosaur hahaha 🤣," Cudi responded via Instagram before posting a separate note to West on Twitter. "We talked weeks ago about this. You're whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet," he publicly told West. "You ain't no friend. BYE."