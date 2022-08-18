Kid Cudi Blasts Kanye West for Posting He's 'Fearful of Bottle Throwers' on Social Media

West's comment referred to Kid Cudi's recent set at the Rolling Loud Miami festival, where he was struck in the face by a bottle

By
Published on August 18, 2022 02:01 PM
Kid Cudi; Kanye West
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Brad Barket/Getty Images

Kid Cudi is addressing his ongoing feud with Kanye West.

In a feature for Esquire magazine published Wednesday, Cudi, 38, responded to a since-deleted Instagram post that West, 45, shared following his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's recent break-up with comedian Pete Davidson.

The post — which drew backlash and was partly responsible for Davidson seeking therapy, a source confirmed to PEOPLE — featured a fake front page of The New York Times carrying the headline: "Skete Davidson dead at age 28." In the smaller text underneath, West also added, "Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers."

West's comments referred to Cudi's recent set at the Rolling Loud Miami festival where the singer was struck in the face by a bottle.

After being hit, the "Pursuit of Happiness" star said to the crowd, "Yo, I will walk off this stage if y'all throw one more f------ thing up here." He continued, "I will leave right now."

"You are ruining [it] for everybody," he said. "If I get hit with one more f------ thing, if I see one more f------ thing on this f------ stage I'm leaving. Don't f--- with me."

As he finished speaking, another object was thrown right beside him. The rapper then walked off stage cutting his set short.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: <a href="https://people.com/tag/kanye-west/" data-inlink="true">Kanye West</a> attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company)
Kanye West. Brad Barket/Getty for Fast Company

Speaking to Esquire, Cudi addressed the comments made by West in an equally blunt style.

"That s--- pissed me off," Cudi said in his interview. "That he had the power to f--- with me that week. That he used his power to f--- with me. That pissed me off… You f---ing with my mental health now, bro."

Cudi added that it would "take a motherf---ing miracle for me and that man to be friends again."

Kid Cudi has been vocal about his mental health for years.

In 2016, the artist spoke about how he once checked himself into rehab for "depression and suicidal urges." Two weeks into his stay, he also suffered a stroke and was sent to the hospital for treatment.

His speech and physical ability to move took a decline as a result. "Everything was f---ed," the "Stars In The Sky" rapper told Esquire, Wednesday.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 22: Rapper Kid Cudi performs onstage during day one of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Jason Koerner/Getty

After undergoing physical rehab in the following months, he began to recover and read alongside Michael Cera for Broadway's Lobby Hero.

Though he didn't get the part, Kid Cudi explained why the experience ultimately helped him.

"I proved to myself that I could do it," he said. "I needed that at the time. I was happy. Like, damn, my brain is still strong. I didn't lose something in that s--- that happened."

Now, Kid Cudi hopes to help others with his music, as he declared, "I'm ready to wear those shoes and be a role model."

In 2020, the "Day N Nite" lyricist also spoke about his battle with depression and anxiety with WETA in Washington D.C.

"When we're young, we face a lot of pressure to do things that harm us. We pretend to be happy when there's a raging violent storm inside of our heart," Cudi said. "Once it was difficult for me to find the words. Anxiety and depression ruled my life for as long as I could remember. I was scared, I was sad, I felt like a damaged human swimming in a pool of emotions."

"I knew I deserved peace and to be happy, but I didn't know how," he added. "It took me a while to get to this place of commitment, to say I'm gonna get through this. To know that we can take our pain and turn it into something."

"I turn my pain into music," Kid Cudi continued. "And my music is how I am different. And my difference is my power."

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

