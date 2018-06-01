Khloé Kardashian Snapchats Taylor Swift Song After Kanye West References Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal on New Album

What would Kim think?

Her brother-in-law Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West have had an infamously complicated relationship with Taylor Swift, but Khloé Kardashian seems to be removing herself from the narrative — at least musically.

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 33, posted a video on Snapchat and was caught listening to the 28-year-old Grammy winner’s hit song “Delicate.”

📹 | Khloe Kardashian listening to ‘Delicate’ in the background of her snapchat pic.twitter.com/u6ovmzGuhI — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZBU) June 1, 2018

“I just don’t really have the motivation today to work out,” said Kardashian in the clip with a sigh. “Just not that into it today. What do you guys do when you need motivation to work out?”

Fans of both Swift and the reality star took notice of Kardashian’s music choice:

“We love a closeted stan!” wrote one. Another chimed in: “If i were kim, i would be sooo embarassed that my own sister likes someone that i hate lol, in which shows how powerful taylor is.”

Khloe kardashian listening to delicate.. we love a closeted stan! pic.twitter.com/mkFVHwaNsm — layan (@zayIorde) June 1, 2018

If i were kim, i would be sooo embarassed that my own sister likes someone that i hate lol, in which shows how powerful taylor is — i did something bad (@sbuxdrew) June 1, 2018

I absolutely love that Khloe Kardashian had Delicate playing in the background of her snapchat today!! I think about that a lot….there are 5 girls in that family, odds are at least ONE of them likes Taylor's music…👏🏻 — Lauren Lipman (@LaurenLipman) June 1, 2018

Other fans pointed out that Kardashian may have purposely chosen Swift’s song because West referenced Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal on his latest album Ye. News of Thompson’s alleged infidelity broke two days before the couple welcomed their daughter, True, in April.

“All these thots on Christian Mingle / That’s what almost got Tristan single / If you don’t ball like him or Kobe / Guarantee that bitch gon’ leave you,” raps the 40-year-old on a track.

For those of you who are wondering why she’s being petty, Kanye put a lyric about her baby daddy cheating in his album 🙃🙃🙃 — ǝɔɐɯ (@redmotherlove) June 1, 2018

During her Reputation Stadium Tour opening night show in Glendale, Arizona, Swift opened up to her fans in an intimate moment about going through a difficult time “a couple of years ago” while alluding to her feud with the Wests.

“Someone called me a snake on social media and it caught on,” she said while speaking to the record-breaking audience at the University of Phoenix Stadium. “And then a lot of people called me a lot of names on social media, and I went through some really low times for a while because of it.”

In July 2016, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 37, branded Swift a “snake” and posted videos on her Snapchat of a private phone call between the Grammy winner and West discussing his song “Famous.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Jamie McCarthy/Getty

“Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me ‘that bitch’ in his song? It doesn’t exist because it never happened. You don’t get to control someone’s emotional response to being called ‘that bitch’ in front of the entire world,” the singer wrote on her Instagram account afterwards.

Though the entertainers were never heard discussing the specific lyric “Why? I made that bitch famous” — which Swift has consistently said is what upset her — the “Delicate” singer received a flood of backlash from fans calling her a liar.

“I went through some times when I didn’t know if I was gonna get to do this anymore,” she told her fans before launching into “Long Live,” a track off her Speak Now album. “I guess the snakes … I wanted to send a message to you guys that if someone uses name calling to bully you on social media and even if a lot of people jump on board with it, that doesn’t have to defeat you. It can strengthen you instead.”

Swift has embraced the snake during her reputation era, and her stages, merch and album promo have all featured the slithery reptile.